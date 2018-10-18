WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday it appears that Jamal Khashoggi, the missing Saudi journalist and U.S. resident, is dead.

“It certainly looks that way to me, it’s very sad,” Trump said in brief remarks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Missoula, Montana, where he will host a campaign rally. He did not offer any additional details.

Trump vowed "very severe" consequences for Saudi Arabia if that government is found responsible for the journalist's death. But did not elaborate on what action his administration would take. He has previously said he doesn't want to disrupt the longstanding U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi journalist, who wrote critically of the kingdom and royal family for The Washington Post, has been missing since entering the Saudi Consulate on Oct. 2 to obtain paperwork to marry his fiancee. Turkish officials said he was murdered inside the building, but Saudi officials strenuously denied that.

