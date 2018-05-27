President Donald Trump speaks during the the National Teacher of the Year reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: OTKCK102

President Trump revisited his angry crusade Sunday against "13 Angry Democrats" and special counsel Robert Mueller's "rigged investigation," blasting Democrats for failing to investigate the ill-fated 2016 campaign of Hillary Clinton.

"Why didn’t the 13 Angry Democrats investigate the campaign of Crooked Hillary Clinton, many crimes, much Collusion with Russia?" Trump tweeted. "Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? Rigged Investigation!"

Mueller's investigation into Russian ties to the 2016 Trump campaign has resulted in charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn and ex-campaign officials Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos. The exit of other aides also has been linked to the year-long probe.

"Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt?" Trump tweeted. "They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation. ... They went back home in tatters!"

Mueller is a longtime Republican who began the probe enjoying support from both sides of the aisle. Trump has criticized the decorated Marine and former FBI director almost since his appointment, and Republican support in Congress has dwindled as the investigation drags on.

Trump has railed against the group of Democrats for weeks, with his attacks energized this month when a federal judge questioned whether tax and bank fraud charges against Manafort fall within the scope of Mueller's mandate. Judge T.S. Ellis III, in Virginia, suggested that prosecutors "care about getting information Mr. Manafort can give you that would reflect on Mr. Trump and lead to his prosecution or impeachment.”

Trump responded to the judge's comment by tweeting: "The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice ... and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!"

Trump hasn't named the 13 Democrats, but the moniker appears to refer to employees in the special counsel's office who have registered with the party or given money to Democratic candidates.

Why didn’t the 13 Angry Democrats investigate the campaign of Crooked Hillary Clinton, many crimes, much Collusion with Russia? Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? Rigged Investigation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

Trump has repeatedly denied any election collusion with Russians. On Saturday he also tweeted a similar claim.

"Just an excuse as to why the Dems and Crooked Hillary lost the Election and States that haven’t been lost in decades," Trump tweeted. "13 Angry Democrats, and all Dems if you include the people who worked for Obama for 8 years. #SPYGATE & CONFLICTS OF INTEREST!"

