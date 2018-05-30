President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON — President Trump acknowledged again Wednesday that he wishes he had not appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, though he did not address reports that his treatment of Sessions may be part of an obstruction of justice investigation in the Russia probe.

In a series of tweets, Trump quoted Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., as expressing sympathy for the president's frustration at Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential campaign.

Citing Gowdy's comment that "there are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” Trump added: "And I wish I did!"

The Justice Department declined comment Wednesday.

Trump's tweets came the morning after The New York Times reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Trump's efforts to get Sessions to change his mind about the recusal.

"Investigators have pressed current and former White House officials about Mr. Trump’s treatment of Mr. Sessions and whether they believe the president was trying to impede the Russia investigation by pressuring him," the Times reported.

In January, Sessions was questioned for several hours by Mueller's team. At the time, he was the first Trump cabinet official known to be interviewed.

One of Trump's earliest and most vocal supporters, Sessions served as a national security adviser in the presidential campaign and could have been privy to strategy about potential diplomatic strategy and outreach to Moscow.

Trump, who denies obstruction of justice and collusion with the Russians during the election, has made no secret of his belief that Sessions should not have recused himself.

The president's break with the attorney general first went public in July, when Trump told the New York Times that he would not have nominated the former Alabama senator had he known Sessions would step away from the Russia inquiry.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly disparaged the attorney general even as Sessions has continued to carry out the president's agenda, including its hard-line on immigration.

Senate Republicans have defended Sessions, a former colleague, and said it would be difficult to get any successor confirmed.

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too...and that’s how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

....There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Trump has also denounced Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt," and attacked the investigation in an effort to undermine it.

Sessions and his supporters said he had no choice but to step away from the Russia investigation, which includes his own actions as a high-profile surrogate to Trump's 2016 campaign.

It is notable that Trump cited Gowdy's views of the dispute. The South Carolina Republican, who is not seeking re-election to the House this year, has disputed another Trump claim that the FBI under President Barack Obama planted a "spy" in the Trump campaign as part of the Russia probe.

Gowdy told Fox News that the FBI made proper use of a confidential informant.

"I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump," Gowdy said.

