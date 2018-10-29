WASHINGTON – In the wake of a bomb plot and a mass killing at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, President Donald Trump has again blamed the media for anger that has turned deadly.

"There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news," Trump tweeted Monday.

Again referring to the "Fake News Media" as" the true Enemy of the People," Trump said journalists "must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame."

Trump launched a similar attack on the media Sunday night, a day after a gunman killed 11 congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Last week, authorities arrested a Trump supporter for allegedly mailing pipe bombs to political opponents, including former President Barack Obama and 2016 Trump election opponent Hillary Clinton.

Critics of the president have said it is the president's aggressive rhetoric about migrants, opponents and journalists that is stoking division, and leading unbalanced people to contemplate violence.

Trump sets a tone "of division, often one of hatred, sometimes one of incitement of violence against journalists, and there is no escaping our responsibility," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Trump has condemned both the bombing plot and the synagogue shooting, and last week, he seemed to attempt a more somber tone and refrained from calling the media "fake." But he still laid the blame for the politically charged atmosphere on the media.

By Sunday night, he tweeted again about "fake news," saying it was "doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!"

Chuck Todd of NBC News tweeted in response: "If you actually believe media is the problem then the last thing one should do is respond with your own hate and anger ... Try leading; try setting an example."

If you actually believe media is the problem then the last thing one should do is respond with your own hate and anger... Try leading; try setting an example; Try living by the mantra “two wrongs don’t make a right.” But then that would mean cutting back on stoking the division. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) October 29, 2018

