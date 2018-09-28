Police in Lansing, Illinois removed a Halloween decoration that appeared to depict a black man being lynched after photos of the display sparked social media backlash.

Toya Griffin said her daughter first spotted the figure — a black mannequin hanging from a tree with its hands and ankles tied — while they were talking on the phone, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

"It's a shocking feeling to see something like that. It represents a feeling. It represents a belief. It represents a harsh time in history that affected everybody," Griffin told the Times. "If you see something like that, it brings a fear and it brings emotions."

Griffin said in a Facebook post Wednesday that she notified police, who initially told her they didn't see anything wrong with the display.

Will Ruth III, 24, said he saw Griffin’s posts about the incident and drove over to the home to see the display for himself. Ruth expressed concern that the display, which was across the street from a park and near a school, could be seen by children.

He said six or seven neighbors gathered in front of the home, talking with the homeowner or viewing the display. A Facebook live video of the decoration and a confrontation with the homeowner posted by Ruth has been viewed more than 61,000 times.

“She told me that she personally didn’t feel like it was anything wrong the hanging, that she had black people in her family,” Ruth said. “To me, that wasn’t a really great excuse at all.”

When the police arrived, Ruth said the woman’s story changed.

Police who spoke with the homeowner said the mannequin originally had a “Jason style” mask on, which had recently been stolen, according to a press release from the Lansing Illinois Police Department. Officers said they confirmed this detail with several neighbors. Without the mask, all that remained on the head was a black plastic bag.

At the end of Ruth’s nearly 30-minute long video, police can be seen taking down the display. But police maintain that the decoration, which was being described as "offensive," was not intended to cause harm.

“Our investigation into this incident revealed no malicious intent and that this was simply a Halloween decoration that had been vandalized,” the press release stated.

