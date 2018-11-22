Know before you go: The snowiest county in every state According to a recent analysis by AccuWeather, the return of an El Niño weather pattern will bring cold temperatures and above average snowfall to much of the mid-Atlantic region this winter season. While, on average, much of the southern half of the United States receives just a few inches of snow each year, most states have at least one county where snow falls both frequently and in relatively large quantities. Snow forms when the atmospheric temperature is at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and when there is a minimum amount of water vapor in the air. While colder places tend to have more favorable conditions for snow, the coldest counties in a state are not necessarily the ones that receive the most snowfall in a given year. To the identify the snowiest county in every state, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the average snowfall on days when it snowed during the winter months -- December, January, and February -- from 2016 to 2018 for all U.S. counties using weather station-level data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. 50. Wyoming: Uinta County • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.05 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 10.0 inches (Feb. 19, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 8 days • County population: 20,893 ALSO READ: Lowest Paying Jobs for College Grads 49. Wisconsin: Iron County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.60 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 11.0 inches (Feb. 3, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 36 days • County population: 5,850 48. West Virginia: Morgan County • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.49 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 21.0 inches (Jan. 24, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 3 days • County population: 17,514 ALSO READ: The Cost of a Wedding in Every State 47. Washington: Cowlitz County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.72 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 8.0 inches (Feb. 21, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 7 days • County population: 102,854 46. Virginia: Loudoun County • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.61 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 36.6 inches (Jan. 24, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 7 days • County population: 362,435 ALSO READ: 20 Worst Paying Jobs for Women 45. Vermont: Windham County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.92 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 17.0 inches (Feb. 13, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 27 days • County population: 43,609 44. Utah: Daggett County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.54 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 16.0 inches (Jan. 22, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 3 days • County population: 751 ALSO READ: Movies Audiences Love but Critics Hate 43. Texas: Lipscomb County • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.59 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 3.0 inches (Jan. 9, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 0 days • County population: 3,507 42. Tennessee: Carter County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.40 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 7.5 inches (Jan. 7, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 11 days • County population: 56,707 ALSO READ: Movies Critics Love but Audiences Hate 41. South Dakota: Clark County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.06 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 7.0 inches (Feb. 25, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days • County population: 3,639 40. South Carolina: Pickens County • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.55 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 4.5 inches (Dec. 9, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days • County population: 120,722 ALSO READ: 40 Most Popular Female Wrestlers 39. Rhode Island: Kent County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.31 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.1 inches (Jan. 4, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 14 days • County population: 164,886 38. Pennsylvania: Lebanon County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.27 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 24.0 inches (Jan. 23, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 11 days • County population: 136,950 ALSO READ: 100 Saddest Movies of All Time 37. Oregon: Lake County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.02 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.3 inches (Jan. 4, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days • County population: 7,799 36. Oklahoma: Beckham County • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.03 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 3.8 inches (Jan. 9, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 3 days • County population: 23,290 ALSO READ: Counties With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State 35. Ohio: Ashtabula County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.11 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Jan. 30, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 31 days • County population: 99,175 34. North Dakota: Wells County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.43 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Dec. 4, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days • County population: 4,179 ALSO READ: 25 Most Dangerous Drugs 33. North Carolina: Chatham County • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.69 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.5 inches (Jan. 18, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days • County population: 68,778 32. New York: Oswego County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.62 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 33.2 inches (Feb. 11, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 53 days • County population: 120,513 ALSO READ: Cities Where People Go Out to Eat All the Time 31. New Mexico: Mora County • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.19 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Dec. 21, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days • County population: 4,598 30. New Jersey: Union County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.74 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 19.0 inches (Jan. 24, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 13 days • County population: 550,436 ALSO READ: Most Fashionable Cities in America 29. New Hampshire: Strafford County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.52 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.0 inches (Dec. 30, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 19 days • County population: 125,913 28. Nevada: Clark County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.55 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 21.2 inches (Jan. 21, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 10 days • County population: 2,070,153 ALSO READ: Before and After Pictures of the Worst Hurricanes in American History 27. Nebraska: Boyd County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.15 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 17.0 inches (Jan. 25, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 15 days • County population: 2,006 26. Montana: Glacier County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.23 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 26.0 inches (Feb. 6, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 22 days • County population: 13,695 ALSO READ: 25 Most Expensive Cities to Move To 25. Missouri: Holt County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.26 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 4.0 inches (Dec. 24, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 5 days • County population: 4,537 24. Mississippi No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years. ALSO READ: Terrifying Movies Based on True Events 23. Minnesota: Roseau County • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.52 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 9.0 inches (Jan. 3, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 0 days • County population: 15,609 22. Michigan: Houghton County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.81 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 16.8 inches (Jan. 17, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 65 days • County population: 36,565 ALSO READ: Most Common Last Names in the US 21. Massachusetts: Middlesex County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.61 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 17.0 inches (Jan. 5, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 21 days • County population: 1,567,610 20. Maryland: Somerset County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.49 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 10.3 inches (Jan. 8, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days • County population: 25,899 ALSO READ: Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest 19. Maine: Somerset County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.23 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 22.5 inches (Dec. 30, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 30 days • County population: 51,363 18. Louisiana No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years. ALSO READ: The Most Commonly Spoken Foreign Language in Each State 17. Kentucky: Johnson County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.12 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.5 inches (Jan. 23, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days • County population: 23,280 16. Kansas: Cheyenne County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.46 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Feb. 2, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 6 days • County population: 2,679 ALSO READ: Towns in Every State Where You May Not Get to the Hospital in Time 15. Iowa: Wright County • Avg. winter snowfall: 4.24 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 29.0 inches (Jan. 17, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 5 days • County population: 12,891 14. Indiana: LaPorte County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.33 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 19.1 inches (Jan. 5, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 36 days • County population: 110,993 ALSO READ: Largest Industry in Each State 13. Illinois: Iroquois County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.17 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 7.3 inches (Dec. 25, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 15 days • County population: 28,814 12. Idaho: Boundary County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.71 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 19.0 inches (Dec. 20, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 18 days • County population: 11,141 ALSO READ: Least Fashionable Cities in America 11. Hawaii No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years. 10. Georgia: Rabun County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.91 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 12.0 inches (Dec. 9, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days • County population: 16,312 ALSO READ: 25 Companies With Over 40 Consecutive Years of Dividend Hikes 9. Florida No county recorded more than 0.01 inches of snow in the last three years. 8. Delaware: Sussex County • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.09 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 10.0 inches (Jan. 4, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 8 days • County population: 211,224 ALSO READ: Teams With the Most Hall of Famers 7. Connecticut: Windham County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.13 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 14.5 inches (Feb. 10, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 18 days • County population: 117,078 6. Colorado: Bent County • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.22 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 15.0 inches (Dec. 17, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 4 days • County population: 5,816 ALSO READ: Worst States for Women 5. California: Tulare County • Avg. winter snowfall: 5.44 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 27.1 inches (Feb. 1, 2016) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 10 days • County population: 455,769 4. Arkansas: Arkansas County • Avg. winter snowfall: 1.08 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 5.5 inches (Jan. 13, 2018) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 20 days • County population: 18,569 ALSO READ: Most Dangerous Countries for Women 3. Arizona: Coconino County • Avg. winter snowfall: 3.56 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 18.7 inches (Feb. 28, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 11 days • County population: 138,064 2. Alaska: Matanuska-Susitna Borough • Avg. winter snowfall: 2.10 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 20.0 inches (Jan. 31, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 23 days • County population: 98,679 ALSO READ: 40 Places Young People Are Moving 1. Alabama: Marshall County • Avg. winter snowfall: 0.79 inches • Heaviest snowfall in last three years: 1.8 inches (Dec. 9, 2017) • Recorded snowfall, winter 2017-18: 2 days • County population: 94,534

Have an upcoming road trip? You may want to avoid some of the nation's snowiest counties for your winter travel plans.

To the identify the snowiest county in every state, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the average snowfall on days when it snowed during the winter months – December, January, and February – from 2016 to 2018 for all U.S. counties using weather station-level data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Counties that only had one snow event in the past few years or did not have multiple snow events spanning the months in consideration were excluded from the list. For this reason, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Mississippi do not have a county listed.

In North Carolina, the snowiest county is Chatham, located in the central Piedmont region of the state. While the average winter temperature in Chatham County is approximately 32 degrees – warmer than western counties in the Appalachian Mountains region of the state such as Watauga, Ashe, and Yancey – the average snow accumulation of 4.7 inches on days with recorded snowfall in Chatham County is the most in the state.

Counties with above-average snowfall accumulation in warmer states tend to be more prone to ice- and snow-related storm damage. Last winter, for example, a winter weather phenomenon known as bombogenesis blanketed much of the East Coast in snow, with ice buildup on major roads stretching as far south as the Florida Panhandle. The storm resulted in closures of major highways throughout the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, and in a major increase in reported motor vehicle accidents.

