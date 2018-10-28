The names of the 11 victims killed by a gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue were released Sunday as the investigators worked to uncover details of Saturday's bloodbath.

"We are a resilient city," Mayor Bill Peduto said at a news conference Sunday. " We have been knocked down before but we have always been able to stand back up because we work together."

Peduto brushed off comments from President Trump that armed guards at the synagogue would have prevented the deaths, saying he would rather work on keeping guns out of the hands of those who would use them to kill.

Robert Bowers, whose victims range in age from 54 to 97, is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday before a federal magistrate.

Bowers burst into the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the affluent Squirrel Hill neighborhood, shouting anti-Semitic epithets as he opened fire on the congregants during a baby-naming ceremony.

Bowers shot and killed 11 worshippers and wounded two others before being confronted by police. Four officers were injured, including three shot by Bowers, 46, who was armed with one assault rifle and three handguns, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said.

Those killed included Joyce Fienberg, 75, Richard Gottfried, 65, Rose Malinger, 97, Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, brothers Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54; Bernice Simon, 84, and her husband Sylvan Simon, 86, Daniel Stein, 71, Melvin Wax, 88, and Irving Younger, 69.

The criminal complaint says Bowers made statements "evincing an animus towards people of the Jewish faith." Bowers told one law enforcement officer, in substance, that "they're committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews," according to the complaint.

BOWERS repeated comments regarding genocide, his desire to kill Jewish people, and that Jewish people needed to die, the complaint adds.

Bowers was charged with 29 criminal counts, including 11 federal hate-crime charges. Eleven counts of using a firearm to kill carry a maximum penalty of death, though no decision has been made about the death penalty.

The Anti-Defamation League believes this to be the deadliest attack on Jews in the nation’s history.

Police Chief Scott Schubert said one officer was treated for his injuries and released Saturday. Another was expected to be released from the hospital today. Schubert lauded his officers for running into the danger, and he issued condolences to families of the victims.

"We have a strong relationship with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh," said Police Chief Scott Schubert. "I just want to say that we grieve with you."

Contributing: Kevin Johnson, Elizabeth Weise

