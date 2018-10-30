People arrive outside the Rodef Shalom Congregation for the funeral for Tree of Life Congregation mass shooting victims Cecil Rosenthal and David Rosenthal in Pittsburgh on October 30, 2018.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH – Overwhelming sorrow and an uneasy political controversy enveloped the city Tuesday as residents buried their dead and braced for a contentious visit from President Donald Trump.

Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal and acclaimed physician Jerry Rabinowitz were among those being memorialized on a sunny autumn day in this rugged western Pennsylvania city. The men were among 11 elderly Jewish worshippers slaughtered in Saturday's hate-fueled rampage by a gunman shouting anti-Semitic epithets at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The White House had released few details about Trump's visit. Few if any local leaders have expressed interest in meeting with him.

"Well, I’m just going to pay my respects. I’m also going to the hospital to see the officers and some of the people that were so badly hurt," Trump told Fox News. "I would have done it even sooner, but I didn’t want to disrupt anymore than they already had disruption."

Critics of Trump have blamed sometimes rancorous rhetoric targeting migrants, political foes and the media for sharply dividing the nation and prompting people adrift on society's fringes to believe violence is a justifiable recourse for their twisted views.

In the upscale Squirrel Hill neighborhood where Saturday's carnage unfolded, Zoe Feinstein, 28, stopped by Pamela's Diner before attending Rabinowitz's funeral. She described him as a dear friend and dedicated doctor.

Feinstein said she was not happy that Trump was coming.

"It's incredibly disrespectful," she said through tears. She said the synagogue attack was “the direct result of the hate he has incited.”

Mo Coleman, 86, wasn’t as vocal in his dislike of the president’s plans to visit.

“He is a president,” said Coleman, director emeritus of the Institute of Politics of the University of Pittsburgh. “He has a right to be here. His timing is just bad.”

Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, had suggested that Trump consider the families of the victims and wait at least until the funerals were concluded before making the trip.

“Our attention and our focus is going to be on them," Peduto said.

None of the top four congressional leaders will travel with the president and first lady to Pittsburgh, despite invitations from the White House. The state's U.S. senators, Pat Toomey and Bob Casey, also won't be meeting with the president. Neither will Peduto nor county Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

A phalanx of local liberal Jewish leaders had signed a letter urging Trump not to come "until you fully denounce white nationalism."

Trump offered to visit with the family of Daniel Stein, 71, whose funeral was also taking place Tuesday. Stein’s nephew, Stephen Halle, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the family declined.

Even Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who said Trump was welcome to visit, said he expected to be busy with the families of the victims and had no plans to meet with the president.

Whatever divisions existed with the president, solidarity was the theme for the victims, their families and their faith.

Along Forbes Avenue, restaurants showed their solidarity. Signs read "Stronger than hate" and the gold Star of David was everywhere. One Chinese restaurant posted a letter on its doors that expressed its sorrow for those who died and its appreciation for the Squirrel Hill Jewish community.

"It is a unique place that combines the best of Pittsburgh's traditions with the vitality of newcomers and immigrants," the letter read. "The Jewish community is a welcoming neighborhood and has been a good friend. Squirrel Hill is a product of their vision and the many decades of hard work."

Long lines formed at the funeral for Rabinowitz at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill, where police officers in four vehicles monitored the proceedings.

Less than two miles away, hundreds of mourners dressed mostly in black converged on the city’s oldest and largest synagogue, Rodef Shalom, to pay last respects to the Rosenthal brothers.

Tree of Life remained a closed-off crime scene on Tuesday. A small memorial outside of the synagogue provided messages of hope written in yellow, pink and blue chalk: “We are one as a whole. This is our city.”

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Contributing: Eliza Collins; The Associated Press

