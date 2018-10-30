It’s something most parents will face sooner or later: Their kid’s first trip to the emergency room.

For Pink and husband Carey Hart, that day came Oct. 29 when their daughter, Willow Sage Hart, took a rough fall on the playground.

The singer shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting bedside at the hospital, a comforting hand on Willow’s knee. She assured fans that the 7-year-old was fine, adding Willow was focusing on the positive, like how wearing an arm sling meant she got out of doing chores.

"Monkey bars from hell. ER convos with my soulchild. #shesfine Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn’t have to do her chores," Pink posted.

On his own Instagram, Hart updated fans that Willow left the hospital with a sprain. Echoing the sentiments of parents everywhere, he added #ProudPapa and #BubbleWrapYourKids to the post.

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com