Paul Manafort heads to court with risk of being sent to jail

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will go before a federal judge on Friday to learn if he must await trial in prison or can remain free following allegations that he tried to obstruct the Russia inquiry while he was on house arrest. Manafort, who is already facing trial on federal charges of money laundering and fraud, was charged last week along with a Russian business associate as part of an alleged scheme to tamper with two witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller's existing cases against Manafort. The new obstruction charges allege that Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, also linked to Russia's intelligence service, attempted to coach the testimony of the two un-named witnesses.

Sound of Stephen Hawking to go on cosmic journey

The voice of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking will be beamed into a black hole Friday while his ashes are being interred at London's Westminster Abbey, his family said. His voice will be accompanied by an original work by "Chariots of Fire" composer Vangelis, Hawking's daughter Lucy told The Telegraph. She called the space broadcast "a message of peace and hope, about unity and the need for us to live together in harmony on this planet." Hawking died in March at age 76 after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The clock is about to run out on supercheap Sprint promotion

Citing heavy demand, Sprint will end its aggressive $15 unlimited talk, text and data promotion at 11:59 p.m. ET Friday. (If you don't believe us, see the countdown clock on the promotion's website.) Launched last week as a lure for customers to switch from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, the "Unlimited Kickstart" deal comes in well under rival plans. At $60 for four lines, it is $40 cheaper a month than the $100 Sprint currently charges for four lines of its Unlimited Freedom plan. Rivals AT&T and Verizon each charge $160 for their cheapest unlimited plans.

Pence to be greeted by 'Big Gay Dance Party' at Ohio speaking event

In protest of a guest appearance by Vice President Mike Pence at a tax cut event in Ohio on Friday, LGBT activists are hosting a "Big Gay Dance Party" outside of his hotel — drag queens and DJs included. The speaking arrangement falls on the weekend Columbus holds its annual Pride parade, with many in the LGBTQIA+ community critical of Pence's rhetoric and stance on gay rights. "We want to counter that anti-LGBT attitude that they have with a big, positive, loving dance party," an organizer of the dance protest said. The speaking event, called "Tax Cuts to Put America First," will focus on how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed in December 2017, could impact Ohioans.

'Incredibles 2' set for nationwide release, 14 years after original film

A sequel 14 years in the making will hit theaters nationwide Friday with "Incredibles 2" picking up right where the original movie left off. Featuring the same superhero family — Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and their three children, Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack — "Incredibles 2" pays special attention to mom Helen (Elastigirl) and her desire to return to crime-fighting. Writer and director Brad Bird said he came up with the idea to bring Elastigirl to the forefront while promoting the first film. In a ranking by USA TODAY of all 20 Pixar movies, "Incredibles 2" came in No. 13, with "Incredibles" earning spot No. 3.

