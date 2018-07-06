Parents of some victims of the deadly Valentine's Day school shooting in Florida expressed outrage Thursday at the school's former resource officer's claims that he did all he could to stop the carnage given the information he had.

People visit a makeshift memorial setup in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 19, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Credit: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson has drawn fierce criticism for failing to enter Marjory Douglas Stoneman High during the six-minute rampage that left 17 students and staff dead. In interviews with multiple media outlets this week, Peterson said he had believed the shooter might be outside the school.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was among the victims, and Max Schacter, whose son Alex was killed, fumed at Peterson's comments.

"I listen to this, and I get enraged," Guttenberg told NBC News. "He feels sorry for himself and wants us to feel sorry for him. I'm not joining him in this pity party. I'm sorry, but he failed. He failed our children and they're gone."

Peterson said he was calling for assistance and performing other important duties. But he also acknowledged that he ultimately had failed "my kids."

More: Scorned Parkland school cop Scot Peterson: 'It was my job, and I didn't find him'

More: Parkland school security monitor barred from grounds

"Don't call them my kids. Those were not his kids," Guttenberg said. "They were Max's kids, they were my kids. He didn't go to a funeral, he's not going to miss a birthday. Unlike Max and I, he won't miss Father's Day."

Peterson retired under pressure days after the shooting, ending more than 30 years with the sheriff's department. He is receiving a $100,000-per-year pension.

Schacter said Peterson should take his money and disappear.

"He should go a way into the sunset," Schacter said. "We gave him a $100,000 a year in his pension. We should never hear from that coward again."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com