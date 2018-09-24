A video board display's the numbers after the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, 2017 in New York. Wall Street inched to another trifecta of record closes with the Dow finishing at its fifth straight all-time high. / AFP PHOTO / Bryan R. SmithBRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: NYSE clos ORIG FILE ID: AFP_U41E6

AFP/Getty Images

It's hard to believe that just 10 years ago, many investors believed that the financial markets were in dire jeopardy of falling apart. In just one short year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) went from setting record highs to plunging more than 50 percent to its lowest level in more than a decade. Yet as painful as the financial crisis was, it didn't take long for the stock market to recover. By 2013, just four years after the end of the bear market, the Dow closed at a new record.

Now, investors have been worrying that the nearly 10-year-old bull market could be running out of gas. After having risen consistently to new heights time and again over the past five years, the Dow had gone nearly eight months without a record close. Once again, though, the stock market proved its ability to bounce back as the Dow reached an all-time high last Thursday and then added a further advance the following day.

It's easy to get spoiled during bull markets, and the current one has been particularly strong. Record closes have become so common that they no longer seem all that special.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In particular, last year's tally of 71 daily record closes was itself a record for the Dow's 100-plus-year history. Investors saw a new high nearly three trading days out of 10. Those records tend to come in runs, when the Dow rises consistently on strong news either from corporate America or on the macroeconomic or geopolitical fronts.

Barring an unprecedented rally, 2018 won't be able to match 2017's total. But as long as stocks can keep climbing steadily, few investors will be likely to complain.

More: As US stocks soar, emerging markets plunge: A Foolish Take

More: Confident you will have enough money to last in retirement? A Foolish Take

More: Risky market? By one measure, U.S. stocks 50% pricier than at 2000 top

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their 10 top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

returns as of Aug. 6, 2018.Stock Advisor*

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com