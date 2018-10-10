A major stock market drop unfolded, Mueller bagged another Russia target and nastiness between Democrats and Republicans took a turn for the nastier.

Stocks plunging not Trump's fault, says Trump

President Donald Trump is quick to take credit when stocks surge, tying the market's climb to his policies. But when stocks plunge? Not so much. "The Fed has gone crazy,” Trump told reporters Wednesday in Pennsylvania during one of the worst stock market selloffs of his presidency. "They’re so tight.” The Dow fell 800-plus points Wednesday, the worst single-day decline since February's 1,000-point drop.

Mueller's latest catch: Richard Pinedo

Meet the latest man sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry: Richard Pinedo, 28, a California man who unwittingly helped Russia interfere with the 2016 election by giving operatives access to fraudulent banking info. He received six months in prison Wednesday. Pinedo, who has cooperated with Mueller's investigation, follows former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who was sentenced last month to two weeks in prison for lying to the FBI.

"'It's like 'Pulp Fiction': Saudi team dismembered Khashoggi with a bone saw they brought for the purpose, Turkish official says." — Peter Baker of the New York Times on Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and U.S. resident who has been missing for more than a week and is now at the center of a diplomatic firestorm.

Saying they fear Khashoggi could be the victim of “a gross violation of internationally recognized human rights," 20 senators from both parties forced President Donald Trump on Wednesday to open an investigation into his fate.

Elsewhere in politics

Mean gets meaner

Vitriol between Republicans and Democrats bubbled over Wednesday and Tuesday. After Eric Holder's retrofitting of Michelle Obama's words (see the headline above), anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti both called GOP Senate leader Chuck Grassley "stupid" and challenged Donald Trump Jr. to a literal fight. Republican Mitch McConnell, America's least-liked senator, called Hillary Clinton part of a "far-left mob" and Trump fans chanted "lock her up" at Senate Democrat Dianne Feinstein. To top it all off, Trump himself wrote in USA TODAY that "the new Democrats are radical socialists." Yeesh.

Pine trees litter a yard in Port St. Joe, Fla., on Garrison Avenue on Wednesday, after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Hurricane Michael formed off the coast of Cuba carrying major Category 4 landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Surge in the Big Bend area, along with catastrophic winds at 155mph.

