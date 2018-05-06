It’s Tuesday, OnPolitics friends, which means it’s a primary day! We here at OP are especially ready for those jungle primaries out in California, where the top two vote getters in each race will advance to the general election, regardless of party.

Of course, just because today is primary day doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to get results tonight. “We’re notorious here for being slow,” one Democratic consultant said of the Golden State.

Of course, just because today is primary day doesn't necessarily mean we're going to get results tonight. "We're notorious here for being slow," one Democratic consultant said of the Golden State.

Fly, Eagles, Fly

President Trump's "Celebration of America" event on Tuesday replaced what was supposed to be a ceremony honoring the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles were set to go to the White House.

Until, well, they weren’t.

The White House uninvited late Monday the Super Bowl champions after fewer than 10 Philadelphia Eagles players reportedly planned to show up to the ceremony being thrown in their honor.

Trump said Tuesday that he had canceled the ceremony because Eagles players had “decided to abandon their fans” and disagreed with his demand that they “proudly stand for the National Anthem.

One thing to know, though: No Eagles players actually kneeled during the anthem last season.

Weirdly, while the Eagles were uninvited, the ceremony went on. And someone kneeled.

Kelly Sadler is out

In this March 22, 2018 photo, special assistant to President Donald Trump, Kelly Sadler attends a forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.

Kelly Sadler, the White House press aide who reportedly mocked Sen. John McCain, is out of a job.

A carefully worded statement from the White House said she was no longer “employed for the Executive Office of the President.” (So our question is: Where is she going to work next?)

Her ouster from EOP comes many weeks after she reportedly said of McCain: “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.”

The comments, which were made in a closed-door meeting and leaked to The Hill, ignited a firestorm of criticism and calls for Sadler's firing.

And here we are.

Elsewhere in the office

