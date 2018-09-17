It's Monday, OP fam, and we're just getting started. Get your friends to subscribe, keep up with the latest, and let's go.

Kavanaugh accused

It's been decades, but Christine Blasey Ford says she still remembers the night that Brett Kavanaugh – the man who could be the country's next Supreme Court justice – allegedly tried to force himself on her.

The sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh first surfaced late last week, with bare bones details and without Ford's name. Ford chose to come forward with a more detailed account in an interview published by the Washington Post on Sunday.

Kavanaugh has forcefully denied the accusations, saying Monday he would testify before senators to defend his integrity.

Ford's lawyer said her client would also be willing to testify.

So what does that mean for Kavanaugh's nomination? While Donald Trump Jr. isn't taking it seriously, President Donald Trump says he's open to delaying a vote on the nomination, but believes everything is still on track.

All's fair in love and trade war

Get ready: The Trump administration may be ready to slap new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Trump's chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Monday that he thought an announcement could be coming soon, though he didn't want to get ahead of the president.

Trump has been threatening for weeks to levy additional tariffs as high as 25 percent on Chinese goods, ratcheting up a trade war with Beijing as part of a broader dispute involving complaints of Chinese theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property.

Elsewhere in politics

