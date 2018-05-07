The dying St. Bernard whose owner created him his own bucket list got to visit a farm, taste ice cream for the first time and visit with firefighters. (There was that anomaly of posing for pics with Hooters waitresses but still...)

Odin's bucket list is the purest thing we've ever seen.

Doctors gave Odin months to live

Odin and Bobbie Jo Ledford have only a short time together but they intend to make the most of of it.

Bobbie Jo Ledford

Odin's owner, Bobbie Jo Ledford, of New Jersey, said she noticed a mark on his paw. She'd only just gotten him in November after seeing he was in need of a home on Facebook, Ledford, told All the Moms.

Four months later, a veterinarian diagnosed Odin with osteosarcoma, a type of terminal bone cancer. He was given months to live.

Ledford was crushed, but her husband advised her to make the most of the time with the gentle giant who had seized her heart.

"Odin is so different from other dogs. He can just light up a room with smiles. He’s absolutely amazing. Odin loves people. He is very lovable and gentle."

Odin's bucket list is born

Odin fulfills his "bucket list" wish to visit with firefighters.

Bobbie Jo Ledford

Ledford created a Facebook page called "Odin's Bucket List." The group, now 4,800 people strong from all over the country, were invited to help create a bucket list so that Odin could live his best dog life.

So far, Odin has ticked off an impressive number of bucket list items:

Have a Starbucks Puppuccino

Meet a policeman

Have an A&W root beer float

Take a cruise

Go to a farm

Get his picture taken professionally

Stay at a hotel

Have a Mariachi band sing to him

Pose for a picture with Hooters girls

Get on the news

Odin has his picture taken with the Hooters girls.

Bobbie Jo Ledford

More wishes to fulfill

About 40 bucket list items have been fulfilled and there's still more on the list.

Doctors gave Ledford treatment options including to amputate Odin's paw or chemotherapy, but that would only give limited quantity to his life and not improve the quality.

Ledford thinks the bucket list is improving Odin's life and his health seems to be holding up. He's always game for their next adventure.

"He enjoys going out everyday and seeing different places and new faces," she said.

Wednesday night Odin will visit a fire station.They're working to line up a visit to a minor baseball league stadium since the New York Yankees said no to a visit from Odin. The team has a strict no dog policy.

It's the only no Ledford has received so far. Come on Yankees, really?

Here's hoping Odin receives a lot more yeses.

