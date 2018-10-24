The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

United Airlines adds a new destination …

United Airlines is adding Hilton Head, South Carolina, to its route map as part of a new round of domestic expansion for the Chicago-based carrier.

United will begin flying to Hilton Head, adding seasonal service to the South Carolina resort destination from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Newark (New Jersey) Liberty and Washington Dulles. Schedules will vary from Saturday-only service from Newark to twice-daily service from Washington Dulles.

United will be just the second airline to fly from the Hilton Head airport. American already offers American Eagle regional service to its second-busiest hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FULL REPORT: United Airlines grows at hubs; new routes from NYC, D.C. and California

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

… and adjusts schedules at East Coast hubs

Beyond Hilton Head, United announced several new routes and schedule adjustments at its two big East Coast hubs: Newark Liberty and Washington Dulles.

From Newark, United will add daily nonstop service to Pensacola, Florida, and upgrade its schedule to Anchorage, Alaska, to daily service (from Saturday-only). The routes will be seasonal, beginning in June and running into September.

From Newark, United says it will be the only carrier flying nonstop to both Pensacola and Hilton Head and the only to fly to Anchorage from any of the big New York City-area airports.

In another change, United will shift several short-haul routes from congested Newark Liberty to Washington Dulles. The airline’s service from Elmira, New York; Lexington, Kentucky; and Manchester, New Hampshire, will move from Newark to Dulles next year. That opens up space in United’s Newark schedule, allowing it to add new routes and additional flights to existing destinations, including St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; and Omaha, Nebraska.

In addition to the “shifted” routes, United also is adding one new route from Dulles. Flights to Asheville, North Carolina, begin Feb. 14. The Lexington route will begin from Dulles on Feb. 14 and the Manchester and Elmira routes move to Dulles on March 31.

PHOTO ARCHIVES: United Airlines launches San Francisco-Singapore nonstops (story continues below)

United Airlines launches San Francisco-Singapore nonstops

Charleston to Europe … no stops?

It’s time to put Charleston, South Carolina, on the global air travel map. The city has landed its first regularly scheduled nonstop service to Europe.

That will come April 4 when British Airways launches twice-weekly nonstop service to its main hub at London Heathrow. The seasonal service will operate through Oct. 24 on British Airways’ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The route is a major coup for the airport in Charleston, now one of the smallest U.S. markets with nonstop service to Europe.

The route will be the first international service from the airport since 2015, when Canada’s Porter Air briefly flew from Charleston to its hub at Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport.

FULL REPORT: British Airways will fly from Charleston, South Carolina

ARCHIVES: Austin rolls out the red carpet for British Airways (story continues below)

Austin rolls out red carpet for British Airways' Dreamliner

JetBlue route shake-up

JetBlue gave a major shake-up to its route map, revealing one new destination while axing three others.

The new city joining JetBlue’s network: Guayaquil, Ecuador. Daily service to the airline’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida, base will begin in early 2019, giving JetBlue a second destination in the South American nation. The carrier already flies to the capital of Quito.

JetBlue also plans to beef up its schedules on about two dozen of its “most popular and profitable” routes. Many of the new flights will come from its bases in Boston and Fort Lauderdale. JetBlue also will add four new domestic routes (Boston-Rochester, New York; Fort Lauderdale-Phoenix; Fort Lauderdale-St. Maarten; and Providence, Rhode Island-West Palm Beach, Florida).

FULL REPORT: JetBlue adds five new routes, including Boston-Rochester and Fort Lauderdale-Phoenix, exits Washington Dulles

Against that, however, JetBlue says it will “free up aircraft time” for those new routes by reducing “underperforming service.”

That’s bad news for Washington Dulles; Daytona Beach, Florida; and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. JetBlue will stop flying to those cities Jan. 8.

Another JetBlue city – Portland, Maine – will no longer have year-round flights. The carrier will end service there Jan. 7 and will not resume flights until its warm-weather schedule begins in the spring.

Elsewhere, JetBlue says it will “scale back” its presence in a number of other markets, including Baltimore/Washington, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Santiago in the Dominican Republic.

TODAY IN THE SKY: JetBlue takes delivery of first U.S.-built Airbus aircraft (story continues below)

Photos: Airbus delivers U.S.-made A321 to JetBlue

Norwegian drops four U.S.-Europe routes

Fast-growing European low-cost carrier Norwegian Air is paring back some of its service between the USA and Europe.

The airline will end four European routes it is currently flying from the U.S. Northeast on Boeing 737 narrowbody jets.

The pullback comes on Norwegian Air's flights to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

FULL REPORT: Norwegian Air drops four U.S.-Europe routes; Scotland, Northern Ireland axed

From Providence, Norwegian’s seasonal service to those cities ended last week and will not resume. The airline will still fly from the Rhode Island airport – located about 60 miles from Boston – to Dublin with a year-round schedule and seasonally to the Irish cities of Cork and Shannon.

From Newburgh – located about 70 miles from Midtown Manhattan – Norwegian’s seasonal Belfast flights ended last week. The Edinburgh route will conclude with the March 29 departure for Scotland. Neither routes are scheduled to return. With the change, Norwegian now will fly to three European cities from Newburgh; it offers twice-daily service to Dublin as well as nonstop flights to Shannon and to Bergen in Norway.

Hello, Lufthansa! Austin gets another route to Europe

Lufthansa is adding nonstop flights to Germany from Austin, Texas, a move that continues a spurt of explosive growth for the airport.

Starting May 3, Lufthansa will fly nonstop from Austin to its biggest hub in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa says Austin customers will be able to connect to more than 200 destinations in 100 countries via Frankfurt.

FULL REPORT: Austin lands another route to Europe, lures Lufthansa

Lufthansa will offer five flights a week (every day except Tuesday and Thursday) on 255-seat Airbus A330-300 widebody jets.

Lufthansa’s arrival continues a string of new air service and dramatic passenger growth at Austin, where international routes to Europe have been among the most high-profile additions.

It was in 2014 that British Airways gave Austin its first regularly scheduled route to Europe with nonstop service to London Heathrow. Since then, two more airlines have added European routes from Austin: Norwegian Air to London Gatwick and Germany’s Condor to Frankfurt (seasonal).

Now, Lufthansa will become the fourth airline to fly nonstop from Austin to Europe.

PHOTOS: Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jet

Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jets

TODAY IN THE SKY: 'Avgeeks' bid their way on to Norwegian Air's 737 Max delivery flight

'Avgeeks' bid their way on to Norwegian Air's 737 Max delivery flight

A United Express Embraer jet is pushed back for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com