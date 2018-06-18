LOS ANGELES — The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that it has sent an expert to examine the Tesla electric sedan belonging to the family of a prominent TV actress that caught fire "out of the blue."

A frame from a video of a Tesla that caught fire. The NTSB is investigating

The NTSB will send a technical specialist to examine the remains of the Model S that burned, but is not formally opening an investigation into the matter, said spokesman Keith Holloway.

Actress Mary McCormack shared video from the fire that engulfed the car. She said in a tweet that the car belonged to her husband, identified by the Associated Press as director Michael Morris.

She said there was "no accident," that the fire happened "out of the blue" and that she was was thankful her three daughters weren't in the car. McCormack has had parts on a number of TV shows, including the popular "West Wing." She was featured in the series "In Plain Sight" on the TBS Network.

Sheriff's Lt. William Nash in West Hollywood, a city that adjoins Los Angeles, said Saturday that deputies saw smoke coming from the electric vehicle and then fire.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Deputies requested help from firefighters who quickly extinguished the flames. Nash said the driver, who was not named in a log entry, was out of the car and there were no injuries. Nash cited the possibility of a faulty battery.

Tesla, reached for comment, said in an email, "We are working to understand the cause of the fire. We're glad our customer is safe."

The electric-car maker said further that it believes its cars are 10 times less likely to experience a fire than a gasoline-powered car. It said Tesla has received five reports of fires for every billion miles traveled, compared to an average of 55 incidents for gas cars.

“This is an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, and we are investigating the incident to find out what happened," Tesla said.

