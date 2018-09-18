Highway 211 is closed due to flooding just 2 miles south of Clarkton, NC.

Jack Gruber, USA TODAY NETWORK

Transportation officials in North Carolina are warning people about relying on GPS apps like Waze to navigate around flooded areas in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging its users on Twitter to visit its website for the latest information on road closures following Florence, which dumped several inches of rain in the region.

"GPS navigation systems aren’t able to keep up with the changing road closures and are directing people onto roads that are confirmed closed and/or flooded," wrote NCDOT on Twitter.

On Sunday, in response to a user who noted Waze was helpful following flooding from Hurricane Matthew, NCDOT noted while GPS apps are "great," they don't update quickly enough. "It is not safe now to trust them with your life," the agency said.

In a statement, Waze said it has worked with local governments and a community of volunteer map editors to mark closures of more than 1,300 roads in North Carolina and hundreds more in South Carolina and Virginia.

Navigation apps like Waze ran into similar scenarios during California wildfires last year. Several drivers noted the apps were directing them toward areas already evacuated and roads that had already been closed.

