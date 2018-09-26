First look: Luxury line Silversea's new Silver Muse
Scheduled to be christened on April 19, the 596-passenger Silver Muse is luxury line Silversea Cruises' first newly built ship in seven years.
Measuring 698 feet long and 89 feet wide, Silver Muse is Silversea's largest ship ever.
Silver Muse has a single large pool that serves as a focal point for its main pool deck.
Silver Muse's pool is large and long and lined with comfortable lounge chairs.
Silver Muse's pool is flanked by two hot tubs.
One deck up from the pool, on a small protuberance overlooking the pool area, is a bank of double-wide loungers.
The double-wide loungers overlooking the pool on Deck 11 are lined with comfortable cushions.
An outdoor promenade that doubles as a jogging track wraps around part of Silver Muse's top deck.
Eight laps makes a mile on the Silver Muse's outdoor jogging, which is located on Deck 11.
A small nook with more lounge chairs is located at the very back of Deck 11.
More lounge chairs are located one deck up from the pool on a narrow promenade that also forms part of the jogging track.
The whirlpool area on Deck 10 features shaded lounge chairs for two.
Another small outdoor sunning area is located at the back of the ship on Deck 10.
The outdoor lounge area on the back of Deck 10 has a single, elevated hot tub that overlooks the ship's wake.
More lounge seats for sunning can be found on Deck 10 on a teak-lined promenade that connects the main pool area to the small lounge area at the back of the ship.
The hub of Silver Muse's interior areas is Dolce Vita, a spacious lounge on Deck 5 that is the first space passengers encounter upon embarkation.
Similar to spaces on previous Silversea ships but significantly bigger, Dolce Vita is filled with leather seating clustered in small groupings.
A relatively small bar given the size of the Dolce Vita lounges sits in a corner of the space.
The Dolce Vita lounge is home to the ship's Reception desk, which is manned around the clock.
A second major gathering place for passengers on Silver Muse is the Panorama Lounge, located on Deck 9.
A peaceful retreat during the day, the Panorama Lounge morphs into a lively nightspot with live music and a bar scene in the evenings.
The Panomara Lounge is set up for performances by piano players and small bands and also doubles as a nightclub.
Just outside the Panorama Lounge, overlooking the back of the ship, is a small outdoor seating area.
The seating area on the back of Deck 9 is one of the few places where Silver Muse passenger can smoke while on board.
One deck down from the Panorama Lounge on Silver Muse is the Arts Cafe, a new concept for Silversea.
The Arts Cafe is designed a cozy retreat where passengers can order specialty coffees and teas during the day.
In keeping with its name, the Arts Cafe hosts rotating art exhibits of paintings and sculptures.
The Arts Cafe also offers a continental breakfast in the morning and light snacks throughout the day presented in a glass case next to the bar.
Fresh-baked croissants, muffins and smoothies are among the early morning offerings in the Arts Cafe.
Just across the hall from the Arts Cafe on Deck 8 is the Connoisseur's Corner, a smoking lounge that is the only interior space on Silver Muse where passengers can smoke.
Cigars are available for purchase in the Connoisseur's Corner.
Also located on Deck 8 across from the Arts Cafe is a small casino with several table games and 11 slot machines.
The casino was a last-minute addition to the design of Silver Muse, which originally was going to be built without one. It was added after feedback from travel agents and customers.
Silver Muse's main showroom, the Venetian Lounge, offers cabaret-style seating with intimate tables and chairs placed between rows of comfortable tiered banquettes.
A curvy central staircase rises through the center of Silver Muse, offering access to all eight of its passenger decks.
Silver Muse is home to eight dining options, an unusually large array for a ship its size. Shown here is Atlantide, a reservations-only European-style seafood and grill eatery.
Atlantide also is open at breakfast and lunch with an a la carte menu.
Adjacent to the Atlantide restaurant is the Atlantide Bar, which offers signature cocktails during the evening.
New for Silversea is Indochine, a restaurant that serves a fusion of Asian cuisines from India to Southeast Asia. Reservations are recommended.
An elegant, foyer-like space on Deck 4 marks the entrance to four of Silver Muse's restaurants, including Indochine and Atlantide.
La Dame by Relais & Chateaux is Silver Muse's preeminent restaurant and features French cuisine designed by Relais & Cheateaux chefs.
La Dame is the only restaurant on Silver Muse that comes with an extra charge. With just a few tables, it also requires advance reservations.
Featuring an a la carte menu, La Dame is a formal and elegant restaurant with such high-end touches as designer Relais & Chateaux dinnerware.
Also new for Silversea is Kaiseki, a Japanese eatery that serves Teppanyaki dinner service for an extra charge. At lunchtime, it turns into a sushi and sashimi outlet.
La Terrazza offers casual, buffet-style breakfast and lunch with indoor and outdoor seating. At dinnertime, it transforms into an a la carte restaurant serving Italian cuisine.
Located at the back of Silver Muse on Deck 7, La Terrazza offers outdoor seating that overlooks the ship's wake.
Refrigerated, glass-fronted wine cabinets line the entryway to La Terrazza.
Silver Muse's pool deck is home to a casual, pool-side eatery called The Grill that serves up burgers,wraps, salads and fresh fish.
Silver Muse also features a new-for-Silversea, Naples-style pizza outlet called Spaccanapoli. Located outside, one deck up from the pool, it features a traditional oven and is open for dinner as well as lunch.
Silver Muse is an all-suite ship with some of the biggest cabins at sea. Here, one of the most common types of cabins on the vessel, a Superior Veranda Suite.
Bathrooms in Superior Veranda Suites are all-marble affairs with separate showers and tubs.
Silver Muse cabins come with upscale Bulgari toiletries but passengers also can ask to have them replaced with other options.
Superior Veranda Suites on Silver Muse have walk-in closets with room for hanging clothes and a built-in cabinet with drawers.
Both U.S.- and European-style outlets are available above nightstands next to beds in Silver Muse cabins.
Silver Muse offers nearly a dozen giant suites that measure over 1,000 square feet, including two 1,130-square-foot Royal Suites that face out over the front of the ship.
Royal Suites feature a living room with a convertible sofa that can accommodate an extra passenger.
Royal Suites also have a separate dining area that can seat up to six people.
Royal Suites have a single large bedroom with a king size bed that can be converted into two twins. Customers also can book an adjacent connecting cabin to turn the Royal Suite into a two-bedroom complex measuring 1,528 square feet.
Royal Suites bedrooms have large walk-in closets with plenty of room for hanging clothes and built-in drawers.
The master bathrooms in Royal Suites are lined with marble and feature vanities with twin sinks.
Like other big suites on Silver Muse, Royal Suite master bathrooms have large jacuzzi tubs.
The master bathrooms in the Royal Suites on Silver Muse have spacious walk-in showers with rain shower heads.
Royal Suites feature 129-square-foot balconies with full loungers.
Royal Suites also have a second bathroom just off the living room.
Silver Muse also has four large Owner's Suites that measure 1,281 to 1,389 square feet.
Located at the middle of the ship, each of the Owner's Suites has a little office nook with a desk and shelving.
A nautical-themed clock in the office nook of an Owner's Suite.
Owner's Suites have large master bedrooms and also are sold with a second, connecting cabin that transforms the suite into a two-bedroom complex.
Like all the big suites on Silver Muse, the ship's Owner's Suites have large walk-in closets.
Personal safes are located in the closets of every cabin on Silver Muse.
Owner's Suites feature spacious bathrooms that are lined with marble and feature vanities with double sinks, separate baths and showers.
The Balsorano Suite, which is one of the four Owner's Suites, is personalized with photos from the founding family of Silversea.
All cabins on Silver Muse come with miniature refrigerators that are stock with complimentary beer, sodas and water.
One of the little touches on Silver Muse are laundrettes on each floor with cabins with complimentary washers and dryers. Detergent is available at no extra charge, too.
Silver Muse features an elegant spa called Zagara. It's a new spa brand created by spa operator Steiner for the debut of the ship.
Silver Muse's Zagara Spa, located on Deck 6, has nine treatment rooms.
The Zagara spa's thermal suite has five lounge chairs. A limited number of passes to the thermal suite are available for purchase at the start of each cruise.
The Zagara spa also has an outdoor thalassotherapy pool available to spa guests.
A small seating nook just outside the Zagara spa's thermal suite features a trio of curvy chairs.
Passengers also will find a sauna in the Silver Muse's spa.
The Zagara Spa's Beauty Salon offers nail care, hair-styling and barber services.
Located next to the spa on Deck 6 is Silver Muse's fitness center, which features TechnoGym machines and free weights.
The fitness center on Silver Muse also has a open room used for classes in yoga, pilates and more.
Treadmills and elliptical machines in Silver Muse's fitness center face out to the sea.
Silver Muse has a small boutique area selling designer jewelry, watches and handbags.
The boutique area on Silver Muse also has a shop selling Silversea-branded merchandise.
Cakes are among the afternoon treats on offer at the Arts Cafe on Silver Muse.
Silver Muse was built at a Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy, as can be seen on its name plate, which is located on the pool deck.
The next new ship from Silversea Cruises initially will sail in the Mediterranean. 

The Monaco-based luxury line says the 596-passenger Silver Moon will debut on Aug. 6, 2020 with an 11-day inaugural voyage from Trieste, Italy to Civitavecchia, Italy – the port for Rome. 

Silver Moon then will operate a variety of voyages in the Mediterranean through November 2020, when it will cross the Atlantic to Fort Lauderdale.  

Currently on order from a shipyard in Italy, Silver Moon will be a sister to Silversea's one-year-old Silver Muse

Unveiled in April 2017, Muse boasts some of the biggest and most elegant accommodations at sea including four apartment-like, two-bedroom Owner's Suites that measure up to 1,389 square feet.

RELATED:  Silversea's new Couture Collection tours bring rare adventure 

Other over-the-top accommodations on Muse include four Grand Suites and two Royal Suites that measure 1,475 square feet and 1,130 square feet, respectively. The vessel also has 34 of the line's signature Silver Suites across three top decks, including a new two-bedroom Silver Suite configuration that measures 1,119 square feet.

Even the smallest cabins on Muse measure nearly 400 square feet – unusually spacious for a cruise ship. 

Muse also offers an unusually wide array of upscale eateries including La Dame, a French restaurant created in partnership with Relais & Châteaux, and two contemporary Asian eateries.

Hot Rocks, a Silversea ship favorite where passengers cook their own meat, fish and vegetables on piping hot lava stones, is also among the dining options on Muse as is an intimate jazz club-like venue called Silver Note where musicians play as passengers sample tapas-style dishes.

First look: Inside Silversea Cruises' revamped Silver Cloud
Call it the new queen of the polar regions. Silversea Cruises' 23-year-old Silver Cloud has just emerged from a massive makeover in dry dock designed to transform it into the most elegant polar exploration vessel at sea.
The months-long, $40 million makeover of Silver Cloud included the installment of new windows resistant to polar temperatures. The ship's steel hull also received significant reinforcement and a new ice-class bulb was added to the vessel's front to allow for navigation in icy polar waters.
The makeover of Silver Cloud left its large deck-top pool area in place. Such large deck-top pool areas are a relative rarity on expedition ships that sail to the polar regions.
Silver Cloud's pool deck has two teak-lined hot tubs that are kept steamy hot around the clock.
Few polar expedition ships have an outdoor pool bar, an original feature of Silver Cloud that was left in place during the ship's makeover.
Even in Antarctica and the Arctic, the Pool Bar will remain open at least part of the day, weather and waves allowing.
Adjacent to the Pool Bar is the Pool Grill, a casual eatery that serves burgers and grilled items during the afternoon.
During the evenings, the Pool Grill is transformed into Hot Rocks, a table-served restaurant where passengers cook their own meats and fish on heated slabs of granite.
Teak wood decking surrounds Silver Cloud's central pool and nearby hot tubs.
Blankets are piled high around Silver Cloud's pool deck for passengers who want to take in the fresh air.
Faux green turf was stripped away from the promenades along the side of Silver Cloud's top deck (Deck 9) during the ship's renovation. The promenades double as a jogging track.
A jogging track continues aft of the pool area on Deck 9. Ten laps equals a mile.
In the wake of its makeover, Silver Cloud has taken aboard 16 motorized Zodiac rafts to land passengers in remote locations as well as 10 kayaks for exploring. About half of the Zodiacs are stored near the front of the ship on Deck 9.
Additional Zodiac rafts are stored at the back of Deck 9, behind the ship's funnel.
Located at the back of Deck 8, the Panorama Lounge seats 138 passengers and features a bar, dance floor and ocean views via full length windows on three sides.
The Panorama Lounge offers an "early risers" self-serve coffee and tea service throughout the morning.
Pastries, fruit and juice also is available to early risers in the Panorama Lounge.
A grand piano can be found in a corner of the Panorama Lounge.
Just off the Panorama Lounge on Deck 8 is The Humidor, a cigar and smoking room that seats up to seven passengers.
The Humidor offers a selection of fine cigars and cognacs for purchase.
Just outside the Panorama Lounge on Deck 8, overlooking the back of the ship, is a sheltered terrace with seating.
Used as a show lounge before Silver Cloud's makeover, the newly-named Explorer Lounge on Deck 6 now is the site of daily expedition briefings and lectures.
The Explorer Lounge spans two decks and features tiered seating with built-in sofas and swivel chairs.
The Explorer Lounge stage now features screens that are used during lectures.
A full bar is located at the back of the Explorer Lounge.
Another lounge called Dolce Vita is located on Deck 5, just below the Explorer Lounge.
Dolce Vita also has a grand piano where a pianist plays at night and a small dance floor.
Dolce Vita's decor remained unchanged during the makeover of Silver Cloud and includes small seating areas with upholstered chairs.
Silver Cloud's main restaurant, called The Restaurant, is on Deck 4. It opens for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
There are more than enough seats in The Restaurant to accommodate every passenger on Silver Cloud at once.
La Terrazza functions as a buffet-style eatery for breakfast and lunch. At night, it transform into a more formal Italian restaurant with table service.
Silver Cloud also has a casual buffet eatery, La Terrazza, that's located at the back of the ship on Deck 7.
Silver Cloud also is home to a small, upscale Relais & Chateau restaurant called La Dame that serves multi-course meals. It is the only restaurant on Silver Cloud to come with an extra charge, $60 per person.
La Dame has just 12 tables that hold two to six people. Reservations are recommended.
The makeover of Silver Cloud brought a new observation lounge to its top deck that overlooks the front of the ship.
Dubbed Tor's Observation Lounge, the new space is named after Viking Cruises chairman Torstein Hagen. Hagen is a friend of Silversea owner Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio.
Swirling staircases rise through the center of Silver Cloud, connecting its six passenger decks.
A walkway on Deck 9 extends past the glass walls of Tor's Observation Lounge.
Silver Cloud has a small Zagara Spa that includes a fully equipped salon for hair styling, manicures to pedicures.
The pedicure station in the Zagara Spa's salon.
Passengers begin their treatments in the Zagara Spa with a consultation in this cozy lounge.
Silver Cloud's Zagara Spa has two treatment rooms.
Located on Deck 7, the Zagara Spa features both men’s and women’s changing rooms that feature showers and saunas.
Saunas in the Zagara Spa are wood lined and available to passengers throughout the day.
The Zagara Spa also offers separate steam rooms for both men and women.
Silver Cloud is billed as an all-suite vessel, and every cabin comes with a generous amount of space. Here, the most common type of cabin on the ship, a Veranda Suite.
Measuring 295 square feet, Veranda Suites feature a sitting area that can be closed off from the bed area with a sliding curtain.
Passengers sailing to Antarctica and the Arctic on Silver Cloud will find complimentary Silversea parkas made by outdoor clothing company Haglofs awaiting them in cabins. as well as complimentary water bottles and backpacks.
The sitting areas in Veranda Suites on Silver Cloud feature a sofa, two chairs and table and a built-in desk area.
Veranda Suite bathrooms are richly appointed in veined marble and dark wood tones.
Silver Cloud bathrooms are outfitted with upscale Bulgari toiletries.
A single sink with wrap-around mirror fills one corner of Veranda Suite bathrooms on Silver Cloud.
Among luxury touches, every cabin on Silver Cloud comes with a walk-in closet. Here, a walk-in closet in a Veranda Suite.
Every cabin on Silver Cloud has a personal safe.
The walk-in closets in Silver Cloud cabins feature a drawer with a hair dryer, sewing kit and other amenities.
The desk area in Veranda Suites on Silver Cloud have iPhone hubs.
Desk areas in Veranda Suites have both U.S.- and European-style electrical outlets.
Veranda Suites have teak-lined balconies that measure 49 square feet.
A hallmark of Silversea Cruises service is that every cabin comes with a private butler who is on call throughout the day.
While Bulgari toiletries are standard in Silver Cloud cabin bathrooms, butlers offer arriving passengers the option of switching to one of several other brands.
Cabins on Silver Cloud have miniature refrigerators that are stocked with complimentary beer, soda and water.
Silver Cloud has a single self-serve Launderette, located on Deck 4.
A small jewelry boutique is located on the starboard side of the entrance lobby on Deck 5.
A larger boutique selling perfumes and other items is just across the hall on Deck 5.
A stairway leading from a passenger area of Silver Cloud on Deck 4 to crew areas on Deck 3 is lined with plaques given to the ship by ports around the world.
Silver Cloud's entrance lobby spans the width of the ship on Deck 5.
The entrance lobby on Silver Cloud also offers a cruise consultant desk where passengers can learn about and book future sailings.
An Expedition Desk in Silver Cloud's lobby on Deck 5 offers information on expedition activities during voyages.
Silver Cloud's lobby features a Guest Relations desk where staff can help with a wide range of passenger needs.
Built-in seating areas flank both sides of the lobby area on Silver Cloud.
As part of the recent renovation of Silver Cloud, the ship's fitness room was moved to the middle of Deck 6.
Silver Cloud's fitness room is relatively small, with two treadmills, two stationary bicycles, two elliptical machines, a single multi-purpose weight machine and a small selection of free weights.
Complimentary bottled water is stocked for passengers in Silver Cloud's fitness room.
New on Silver Cloud is a staffed photo studio where passengers can edit and print their personal photos during expedition voyages. It fills a space on Deck 5 that formerly housed Silver Cloud's casino. The ship no longer has a casino.
As part of its transformation into a polar exploration ship, Silver Cloud has been redecorated with archival photographs from famed polar expeditions from the collection of Britain's Royal Geographical Society.
In addition to adorning hallways throughout the ship, historic photos from polar explorations can be found in passenger cabins.
Silver Cloud's lifeboats are located on Deck 8 just outside the Panorama Lounge.
Silver Cloud's lifeboats hang from the sides of the ships, just below the jogging track around Deck 9.
The Silver Cloud’s hull was built by the Visentini shipyard near Trieste, Italy and outfitted by the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa. It debuted in 1994.
A walkway along Silver Cloud's top deck (Deck 9) leads to the front of the vessel.
Silver Cloud flies the flag of The Bahamas off its stern. The ship is registered in the Bahamas.
A safety buoy is at the ready along the top deck of Silver Cloud.
Photos: Silversea Cruises' Silver Spirit gets stretched
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
Workers slice Silversea Cruises' Silver Spirit in half during a project to lengthen the ship at a shipyard in Palermo, Italy.
After slicing Silver Spirit in half, workers rolled the front of the ship forward to make way for a new midsection.
Silversea's Silver Spirit sits in two halves in a dry dock in Palermo, Italy awaiting a new midsection.
Silversea executive vice president of fleet operations Christian Sauleau poses with the two halves of the line's Silver Spirit during a project to lengthen the ship.
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
Silversea's Silver Spirit undergoes an expansion in a dry dock in Palermo, Italy.
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
A new midsection is moved into place during a project to lengthen Silversea's Silver Spirit.
Silversea executives confer during the lengthening of the line's Silver Spirit at a dry dock in Palermo, Italy.


 

