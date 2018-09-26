First look: Luxury line Silversea's new Silver Muse

Silver Muse luxury cruise liner

Silversea

The next new ship from Silversea Cruises initially will sail in the Mediterranean.

The Monaco-based luxury line says the 596-passenger Silver Moon will debut on Aug. 6, 2020 with an 11-day inaugural voyage from Trieste, Italy to Civitavecchia, Italy – the port for Rome.

Silver Moon then will operate a variety of voyages in the Mediterranean through November 2020, when it will cross the Atlantic to Fort Lauderdale.

Currently on order from a shipyard in Italy, Silver Moon will be a sister to Silversea's one-year-old Silver Muse.

Unveiled in April 2017, Muse boasts some of the biggest and most elegant accommodations at sea including four apartment-like, two-bedroom Owner's Suites that measure up to 1,389 square feet.

Other over-the-top accommodations on Muse include four Grand Suites and two Royal Suites that measure 1,475 square feet and 1,130 square feet, respectively. The vessel also has 34 of the line's signature Silver Suites across three top decks, including a new two-bedroom Silver Suite configuration that measures 1,119 square feet.

Even the smallest cabins on Muse measure nearly 400 square feet – unusually spacious for a cruise ship.

Muse also offers an unusually wide array of upscale eateries including La Dame, a French restaurant created in partnership with Relais & Châteaux, and two contemporary Asian eateries.

Hot Rocks, a Silversea ship favorite where passengers cook their own meat, fish and vegetables on piping hot lava stones, is also among the dining options on Muse as is an intimate jazz club-like venue called Silver Note where musicians play as passengers sample tapas-style dishes.

