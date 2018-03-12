New resorts in the Caribbean for 2018-19 Making its much-awaited comeback since suffering extensive damage from Hurricane Irma, St. Maarten's Sonesta Ocean Point Resort opens its doors on Dec. 15. On the Dutch side of the dual-nation island, the upscale adults-only all-inclusive with 130 suites also comes with three pools, four bars, two restaurants, around-the-clock room service and butlers in the top-tier suites. Swim-out suites at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. The Sunset Lounge at the Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. Sonesta Ocean Point Resort overlooks Maho Bay. The rooftop Azul Restaurant at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa opens in February as the largest all-inclusive on St. Maarten. Casino Royale is across the street from Sonesta Ocean Point Resort and Sonesta Maho Beach Resort. All gussied up following a whopping $100 million renovation investment, Hodges Bay Resort & Spa opened Dec. 1 on the northeast coast of Antigua. Hodges Bay Resort & Spa comes with 79 suites and villas, two pools, a spa, tennis courts and three restaurants. Barbuda Belle, across the sea from Antigua, is a collection of high-end bungalows. The first hotel to open post-hurricanes, Barbuda Belle’s eight rustic bungalows sit on a solitary pink sandy beach After a multimillion-dollar facelift, Four Seasons Resort Nevis unveils its new look on Dec. 10. A fresh take on an island landmark that opened more than a quarter-century ago, the resort is home to 189 updated rooms and suites and 50 villas. Following a top-to-toe restyle, Belmond La Samanna opens Dec. 10 on a mile-long stretch of St. Martin's Baie Longue Beach. In St. Martin, Grand Case Beach Club is taking reservations for 48 of 72 rooms, with the remainder reopening next year. Breakfast at Grand Case Beach Club overlooking Petite Plage Beach. On Anguilla, CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa is again available with 91 suites and seven villas on Rendezvous Bay. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the Greek-inspired design has been restored to its pre-storm glory. The Aqua Splash Experience is new at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa. The hydroponic farm at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa. The infinity pool at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa. On Maundays Bay in Anguilla, Belmond Cap Juluca opens on Dec. 15 with 66 rooms, 42 suites, a spa and infinity pool. An island mainstay since 1984, the rebuilt Belmond Cap Juluca features elegant rooms and suites. An island mainstay since 1984, the rebuilt Belmond Cap Juluca features elegant rooms and suites. Opening on Dec. 15, Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort is set atop a panoramic bluff reaching down to Meads Bay and Turtle Cove beaches. Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort overlooks Meads Bay in Anguilla. The Abidah by Accra opens on Dec. 15 on the south coast of Barbados. With 44 airy rooms outfitted with grown-up perks like Jacuzzi tubs and his-and-her kimonos, the adults-only resort also hosts the Senses Studio Spa. Opening on Dec. 15 after a $30 million makeover, the all-inclusive Grand Sirenis Punta Cana on Uvero Alto Beach in the Dominican Republic has 816 rooms, an enormous Aquagames Waterpark, 10 restaurants ranging from Japanese hibachi to American diner food, 11 bars, a spa and a casino. Also in Punta Cana are the new all-inclusives Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash, two family-friendly resorts on Bavaro Beach with a combined 525 rooms. Grand Memories Splash sports seven monster water slides. Debuting Dec. 1, Silversands Grenada was the first major resort to open on Grand Anse Beach in 25 years. Catering to luxury-seekers, the tony resort is a newly minted member of Leading Hotels of the World. Anchored by a ginormous infinity pool billed as the “longest in the Caribbean,” the resort includes 43 suites and nine villas Close to the airport and walking distance to clubs, restaurants and shopping, S Hotel Jamaica opens in early January with nightly rates as low as $229. Away from the bustle of the resort-packed beaches on the northwest coast, the hotel overlooks the less-traveled Doctor’s Cave Beach on Montego Bay’s Hip Strip, recently re-christened Jimmy Cliff Boulevard. In Puerto Rico, El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton celebrates its grand reopening on Dec. 14. Between the city and the shore on a 2-mile stretch of Isla Verde Beach, a renovation following Hurricane Maria gussied up the rooms, four pools, villas and public spaces.

Whether you prefer lavish or laid-back, there is no shortage of options for families escaping the winter winds at home, couples in the mood for quiet time, and gaggles of pals celebrating a special occasion. From Antigua to St. Maarten, check out and check into elegant new hotels, refurbished luxe resorts and rebranded bargains on the beach.

St. Maarten and St. Martin

Making its much-awaited comeback since suffering extensive damage from Hurricane Irma, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort opens its doors on Dec. 15. On the Dutch side of the dual-nation island, the upscale adults-only all-inclusive with 130 suites also comes with three pools, four bars, two restaurants, around-the-clock room service and butlers in the top-tier suites. The resort is so close to the Princess Juliana International Airport that the ritual of watching takeoffs and landings is as much a part of a vacation as a pina colada on the beach. Nightly rates start at $229 per person, for a Junior Suite.

In French St. Martin, Grand Case Beach Club is also taking reservations for 48 of 72 rooms, with the remainder reopening next year. Steps from Petite Plage, one of the prettiest sandy swaths on the island, the high-top infinity pool and Sunset Café have been perennial crowd-pleasers. Nightly rates, double occupancy, start at $295 for an Ocean Studio.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Following a top-to-toe restyle, Belmond La Samanna opens Dec. 10 on a mile-long stretch of Baie Longue Beach. Marrying a West Indian vibe with European flair, the resort serves French fare at Trellis, vintage bottles at La Cave Wine Cellar, and a champagne menu at the new glam Beach Bar. There are two pools, tennis courts and La Samanna Spa is hilltop and candlelit. Nightly rates, double occupancy, start at $545.

Best beaches in the Caribbean, 2018 edition Most of Puerto Rico’s beaches are open, including all of the sandy slivers in San Juan and Condado, the stylish tree-lined suburb just over the bridge from Old San Juan. Puerto Rico's Isla Verde has hotels dotting the shoreline and plenty of water sports in the surf. Puerto-Rico's Flamenco Beach is open on Culebra. Thirty minutes from San Juan, La Posita is a long family-friendly beach on the Atlantic coast with a rock wall that creates a shallow natural pool. Rendezvous Bay hosts some of the best dunes on Anguilla, beach bars like Garvey’s and SunShine Shack, and the top-drawer CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa. Powdery sand and barely a soul in sight makes Junk's Hole in Anguilla a must-go for privacy-seekers craving solitude in the sun. Anguilla's Merrywing Bay is the capital of calm fronting The Reef by Cuisinart, reopening on April 1. Breezes Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on Merrywing Bay. Maundays Bay in Anguilla never gets crowded, apart from die-hard swimmers and romance walkers who enjoy the mile-long stretch in front of the elegant Belmond Cap Juluca, slated to open in November. Meads Bay on the northwest coast of Anguilla is where you’ll find the swanky Four Seasons Resort and Residences, reopening on March 23. Anguilla's Shoal Bay East is popular with day-trippers who park their towels on the 2-mile strip and then make a beeline to Gwen's Reggae Grill for a cheeseburger in paradise. A few minutes from the Princess Juliana International Airport on St. Maarten, Maho Beach is famous for watching the jets come in for a landing, early morning strolls and late-night partying at the Sunset Beach Bar. St. Maarten's Great Bay Beach is close to the cruise ship pier. Wide and flat with a palm fringe, St. Maarten's Mullet Bay Beach is easy to get to via one of the island’s inexpensive public buses. St. Martin's Pinel Island sandbar is a family-friendly beach. After months of post-hurricane cleanup, most of the beaches have been cleared on all three of the U.S. Virgin Islands. In St. Thomas, there are 53 beaches, including Magens Bay north of the capital city of Charlotte Amalie. In St. John, Trunk Bay on the northwestern corner of the Virgin Islands National Park is one of the most photographed beaches in the Caribbean. The tranquil surf and Underwater Snorkel Trail keep the Trunk Bay beach busy with swimmers, divers and sailors. Pinney’s Beach on the west coast of Nevis is the one you see in the travel brochures. The beguiling blue-water beach on the Caribbean Sea side is carpeted in sand the color of saffron and a sandy stroll from the island’s luxe resorts like Four Seasons Resort Nevis and Paradise Beach Nevis. For a quieter day on a beach chair, Lover’s Beach in Nevis is hidden from the road on the northern shore. Jamaica's Treasure Beach is a collection of smaller spots with names like Jack Sprat and Calabash Bay that are more popular with the local artsy community than with tourists. For a party vibe, head to Negril where you’ll find Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica's longest strip. Coming in closer to 6 miles, the boho beach is a true original that gets crowded with sun-seekers, aloe masseuses, hair-braiders and vendors Another good-time beach is Doctor’s Cave in Montego Bay, where you’ll find plenty of family-friendly conveniences like beach umbrellas, boat tours, showers and a seaside food court. Laughing Waters in Ocho Rios is the beach made famous in the first James Bond thriller "Dr. No" and the hands-down go-to for shallow water, rock pools and bowing palms. Find more movie history in Port Antonio and Frenchman’s Cove Beach, the set for the movie "Cocktail" and the beach of choice for Hollywood glitterati like Grace Kelly, Liz Taylor and Errol Flynn. Also in Port Antonio, fans of unflustered beaches like Boston Bay, where a sunny afternoon means surfer-ready waves, smooth sand and chefs grilling the island’s spiciest jerk chicken, fish and pork. Grace Bay Beach on Turks and Caicos lives up to the hype. Twelve miles of beach perfection on the eastern crook of Providenciales (or Provo), Grace Bay is the Louboutin of beaches and the recipient of umpteen “best beach” awards. Fashionable with kite-boarders and blissfully devoid of everyone else, Long Bay Beach on Provo’s southeast coast is 3 miles of delicious solitude. Four-foot water depths going out thousands of feet are ideal for languid swims and the beach is so wide open, you may not see another soul. Stop at the chic Shore Club, which so far is the only resort even close to the beach (the easiest access is the north entrance next to the resort, where a boardwalk leads to the sand). On the northwest shoreline, wild and windswept Malcolm’s is the quietest beach on Turks and Caicos, accessible only with a four-wheel-drive but well worth the trip for the superb snorkeling. On the north side of Tortola, Apple Bay has some of the best surf in the BVIs. On the southern coast of Jost Van Dyke, White Bay Beach is a perfect stretch of sand with sailboats docked in the bay, snorkelers in the water and regulars chilling at the Soggy Dollar Bar. Tortola's Cane Garden Bay rates high with swimmers, windsurfers, paddle-boarders and everyone else who covets the local vibe. Smuggler’s Cove on Tortola, once frequented by pirates, is still without too many tourists but with plenty of white sand and palm trees. Sunsets are spellbinding at Smuggler’s Cove. Dickenson Bay on the north coast of Antigua is the island’s most popular beach, where a slew of hotels, water sports kiosks and watering holes keep the stretch busy even on a cloudy day. On the southwest corner of Antigua, a trio of sandy stretches — Ffrye’s Bay, Darkwood Beach and Crab Hill Bay— come with white sand, small hotels and groovy beach bars where liming with the locals is the real deal. If you're looking for a great beach, you're in business in the Bahamas. Although the Out Islands like Exuma and Abaco are circled by some of the most magnificent sandy swaths in the Caribbean, Nassau and Paradise Island also invite with endless stretches. A few minutes from downtown Nassau, Paradise Beach on Paradise Island lives up to its name with manicured white sand and unflustered water that hosts the impressive Lost Blue Hole dive site. Cable Beach is a spunky beach 3 miles west of downtown Nassau where tourists in search of fine white sand and gem-toned blue water arrive early to snag a spot. Barbados' Rockley Beach, also known as Accra Beach, is ideal for young swimmers in the pool-like part of the beach that is protected by wave-breaking rocks. Crane Beach on Barbados has pink-tinged sand soft enough for an early morning stroll and waves ideal for boogie boarding. Barbados' Turtle Beach is an all-purpose swath perfectly safe for swimming and courtesy of the breezy breezes; the beach is also popular with stand-up paddle boarders, jet skiers and windsurfers. Perfect for families, you’ll find a water trampoline, beach chairs, kayaks and banana boats at Curacao's Cas Abao. At Cas Abao, the sand is soft, the water is shallow, rafts invite sunbathers, bartenders at the Daiquiri Bar excel at the fine art of blending a strawberry cocktail and a masseuse sets up shop under a shady gazebo. It doesn’t get more secluded than Klein Curacao, 8 miles from the southeast coast. Hop a small boat to the big volcanic rock to dive, take a dip in the cool water and dig into a picnic on the beach. Playa Knip is the most popular of the Westpunt beaches, with a shallow reef just a short swim from shore. Other Westpunt beaches worthy of a sunny afternoon include Playa Porto Mari with a double-reef that is eye candy for divers and snorkelers. The adventurous entertain onlookers as they plunge from the rugged cliffs into the water below.

Anguilla

On the small British isle across the sea from St. Martin, a slew of swanky seaside resorts are reopening in time for the holiday season. Wrapping up post-hurricane renovations, CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa is again available with 91 suites and seven villas on Rendezvous Bay. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the Greek-inspired design has been restored to its pre-storm glory. For golfers, the only course on the island is a par 72 with dramatic vistas from 18 holes. Nightly rates, double occupancy, start at $550.

On Maundays Bay, Belmond Cap Juluca opens on Dec. 15 with 66 rooms, 42 suites, a spa and infinity pool. Dining options include seaside at Pimms, Italian fare at CIP's by Cipriani, Peruvian tapas at Maundays Lounge and seafood at The Cap Shack. Nightly rates, double occupancy including breakfast, start at $725.

Also opening on Dec. 15, Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort, is set atop a panoramic bluff reaching down to Meads Bay and Turtle Cove beaches. An island mainstay since 1984, the rebuilt incarnation features elegant rooms and suites, artisanal fare at The Restaurant at Malliouhana and rum and wine tastings at The Sunset Bar. En-suite massages are offered while finishing touches are added to the Auberge Spa opening early next year. Nightly rates start at $795.

Top Caribbean destinations for 2019, according to Airbnb The U.S. Virgin Islands is the No. 1 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas has had more than a 600 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1470673?wl_source=list&wl_id=372140841&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Puerto Rico is the No. 2 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. San Juan has had more than a 400 percent increase in bookings. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6776742?wl_source=list&wl_id=372220151&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 The Cayman Islands is the No. 3 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Georgetown in Grand Cayman has had a 100 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/5319264?wl_source=list&wl_id=372162439&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 St. John's in Antigua and Barbuda had a 97 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. It is the No. 4 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/9557263?wl_source=list&wl_id=372565270&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Granada is the No. 5 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. St. George's, Granada had an 87 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15484142?wl_source=list&wl_id=372562667&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 The Bahamas is the No. 6 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. George Town, Exuma had an 87 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Nassau, New Providence had a 62 percent increase. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/16010947?wl_source=list&wl_id=372212419&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Jamaica is the No. 7 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kingston, Jamaica had an 86 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/9704003?wl_source=list&wl_id=372216708&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Martinique is the No. 8 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Fort-de-France had a 78 percent increase in bookings over last year. Les Trois-√élets had a 68 percent increase and Sainte-Luce, 64 percent. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4741767?wl_source=list&wl_id=372209249&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Bonaire is the No. 9 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kralendijk, Bonaire had a 68 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/970375?wl_source=list&wl_id=372546679&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 St. Lucia is the No. 10 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Gros Islet, St. Lucia had a 60 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6555868?wl_source=list&wl_id=372549288&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Curacao is the No. 11 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Willemstad, Curacao had a 59 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/2888123?wl_source=list&wl_id=372552183&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0

Jamaica

Close to the airport and walking distance to clubs, restaurants and shopping, S Hotel Jamaica opens in early January with nightly rates as low as $229. Away from the bustle of the resort-packed beaches on the northwest coast, the hotel overlooks the less-traveled Doctor’s Cave Beach on Montego Bay’s Hip Strip, recently re-christened Jimmy Cliff Boulevard. With a beachfront pool, Irie Baths and Spa and the Sky Deck Bar and Lounge exclusive to those booked in the Sky Club Suites, the centerpiece is the towering lobby walled with coral stone.

Get a big bang for your buck at a Caribbean all-inclusive resort Sandals Royal Barbados is a 222-suite all-inclusive on Maxwell Beach. Guests at Sandals Royal Barbados can eat, drink and play at the adjacent Sandals Barbados. The rooftop pool at Sandals Royal Barbados is the largest glass-fronted infinity pool in the Eastern Caribbean and a first for the Sandals chain. There are more than 30 pools at Sandals Royal Barbados. At Sandals Royal Barbados, butlers on bikes cater to those staying in the high-end suites. Some suites at Sandals Royal Barbados have swim-up plunge pools. The new Sandals Royal Barbados on Maxwell Beach is next door to Sandals Barbados. Curacao Sunscape is the largest beach all-inclusive on the 38-mile-long island. The 342-room family-friendly Sunscape Curacao Resort has four pools. At the Sunscape Curacao Resort, all-inclusive stays include unlimited drinking at six bars. Families can swim with the turtles at the Sunscape Curacao all-inclusive resort. At the all-inclusive Curacao Sunscape Resort, rock climbing is a favorite family activity. There are sack races for kids at Sunscape Curacao Resort. The Starlight Lounge at the Sunscape Curacao Resort stays open until 2 a.m. Daily shuttles from the Curacao Sunscape Resort take guests to the capital city of Willemstad. Divi Aruba and Tamarijn Aruba are side by side on the less-traveled mile-long Druif Beach. Fuests can stay at one and play at both Divi Aruba and Tamarijn Aruba. There are four freshwater pools for guests at the Divi Aruba and Tamarijn Aruba. Kayaking is popular activity on a sunny afternoon at the Divi Aruba and Tamarijn Aruba. Guests go for green at The Links at Divi Aruba. Sunset on Aruba's Druif Beach. In Jamaica, Jewel Grande Montego Bay is one of the newest all-inclusives to open on the northwest coast. The big pool at Jewel Grande Montego Bay is steps from the Caribbean Sea. Jewel Grande Montego Bay has 217 suites in three beachfront towers. A three-bedroom suite at Jewel Grande Montego Bay is big enough for families. Bartenders at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay pour cocktails in the Lobby Bar. The Caribbean’s first and only Himalayan Salt Therapy Lounge is at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay. In the Bahamas, Warwick Paradise Island is an adults-only all-inclusive with 250 rooms on 12 floors. Guests at the Warwick Paradise Island can play with a gigantic chess board. Warwick Paradise Island appeals to the do-nothing and the do-everything crowds. In Turks & Caicos, Beaches is the largest all-inclusive for families on the island. Beaches Turks & Caicos is enormous, with 758 rooms and suites spread out over 75 acres. In Turks & Caicos, Grace Bay Beach fronts the family-friendly Beaches Resort. "Sesame Street" characters are happy to pose for photos at Beaches Turks & Caicos. In Antigua, Curtain Bluff is a 72-room all-inclusive on the south coast of the island. You’ll find day beds on the beach at Curtain Bluff. Tamarind Tree is one of three restaurants at Curtain Bluff. Yoga classes on the deck are part of an all-inclusive stay at Curtain Bluff. At Antigua's Curtain Bluff Resort, riding the Super Mabel raft is fun for kids. In Grenada, Spice Island Beach Resort is a low-rise 64-suite all-inclusive fronting Grand Anse Beach. Prince Harry chats with Sir Royston Hopkin and his wife Lady Betty, owners of Spice Island Beach Resort. Spice Island Beach Resort is an elegant all-inclusive with a AAA Five Diamond rating. A suite with a plunge pool at Spice Island Beach Resort. Coco Corral at Coconut Bay has a fun petting zoo for kids. Coconut Bay Beach is a 250-room all-inclusive for families. Cocoland at the Coconut Bay Beach Resort has the largest water park on the island. Coconut Bay Beach Resort has a family wing called Splash. Kiteboarding is included at Coconut Bay Beach Resort. On the south coast of St. Lucia, Coconut Bay Beach Resort is the only family-friendly all-inclusive close to the airport. In the Dominican Republic, the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana along Macao Beach is the largest all-inclusive in the country. There are 13 pools at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana. Families can make a big splash in the Eden Pool at the Hard Rock Hotel. Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana caters to the younger set in the Kids Club. Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana has 23 bars and lounges.

Nevis

After a multimillion-dollar facelift, Four Seasons Resort Nevis unveils its new look on Dec. 10. A fresh take on an island landmark that opened more than a quarter-century ago, the resort is home to 189 updated rooms and suites and 50 villas. Fronting the west coast with views of neighboring St. Kitts and Nevis Peak, the revamp includes EsQuilina, open for bountiful breakfasts and dinners, and the Crowned Monkey Rum Bar, which takes its name from the mischievous green vervet monkeys that roam the hills. Nightly rates in December start at $425, double occupancy, for a Nevis Peak View Room.

Grenada

Debuting Dec. 1, Silversands Grenada was the first major resort to open on Grand Anse Beach in 25 years. Catering to luxury-seekers, the tony resort is a newly minted member of Leading Hotels of the World. Anchored by a ginormous infinity pool billed as the “longest in the Caribbean,” the resort includes 43 suites and nine villas affording buyers a shortcut to the Citizenship by Investment program. Dining options include the poolside Grenadian Grill, Asiatique fusing Thai with local spices, and Puro for small-batch rums from Caribbean distilleries. Nightly rates start at $800, double occupancy for a Garden Suite and $2,000 for a Penthouse Suite.

Best places to retire in the Caribbean With a growing economy, seven international airports (more than any other Caribbean country) and five modern highways that crisscross the country in less than three hours, the Dominican Republic is more convenient than most islands. The Dominican Republic is a favorite of nature lovers who come to see the humpback whales in the waters around Samana. On a monthly budget of $2,000, a couple can live the good life with nights out on the town, plenty of play on a myriad of golf courses and household help. For those who prefer to own rather than rent, you can snag a one-bedroom condo for $100,000 in the cosmopolitan capital city of Santo Domingo and in towns on the north coast. Real estate in the touristy areas like Punta Cana and Puerto Plata come with a higher price tag. Away from the congested resort towns, Samaná is off the beaten track with three main towns, uncrowded palm-fringed beaches and waterfalls. The biggest town, called Las Terrenas, is charming with béisbol games in the park, fried fish on the beach and, courtesy of the international community of expats, grocery stores that stock flaky French croissants, piquant German salamis and pastas from Italy. Rincón Beach in Samaná on the northeast tip of the country is popular with retirees. Not as pricey as some other Caribbean islands, many find Antigua’s British vibe their retirement cup of tea. There are more than 300 sublime beaches, restaurant stock is growing, nightlife is worth staying up for and the sailing scene attracts fans from around the world. Although there are no targeted incentives for retirees apart from no wealth, inheritance or personal income tax, those who want long-term residency status submit a bank letter or pension statement for approval. For retirees in a rush, the process is often completed within three months. Antigua's Sheer Rocks restaurant dishes up fine fare with exceptional views. A pioneer in Caribbean medical tourism, the Cayman Islands also offer what the locals call a friendly tax system (you might call it offshore banking), high standard of living, top-notch restaurants, plenty of shopping, superb diving and a tight-knit expat community mostly in Grand Cayman’s capital city of George Town. Seven Mile Beach is the iconic beach in Grand Cayman. Sun, surf and Seven Mile Beach aside, another big ticket for retirees is healthcare. Health City Cayman Islands offers retirees cutting-edge medical care. A favorite of those who squirreled away a generous retirement portfolio, the busier west side is full of real estate options and for those who prefer to strap on scuba gear or hop on a kiteboard, the east side is the place to hang your hat. With year-round sunny weather and a reliable infrastructure, Curacao is a top pick with retirees who covet a city vibe, vibrant art scene in the picturesque capital city of Willemstad, stunning beaches dotting the coastline, diverse community of expats and an increasing number of nonstop flights from the U.S. From exploring the storied streets and picturesque bridges in the capital city of Willemstad to mountain biking, golfing and diving, the island is a big hit with retirees. Hot spots for house-hunters include the trendy east side near the Jan Thiel Beach. Curacao's capital city Willemstad is chockablock with charming spots to take five. For those looking for more than a palm-dotted tax haven, Angilla impresses with 33 postcard beaches, more than 100 restaurants, swanky resorts, opulent villas, funky dive bars on the beach and a melting pot of expats from all over the world. In Anguilla, Cerulean Villa is on the market for 20 million dollars. The five-bedroom Arushi Villa is on Rendevous Bay beach. Ultimacy Villa is on the market for $5,500,000. Four Seasons Anguilla Resort is where upscale villas are also for sale. In Anguilla, active retirees go for the green at the Cuisinart Golf Club. Jackie Cestero is one of those expats who, along with her husband, sold their home in upstate New York, packed a 20-foot container, boarded a plane with their collie Sheyne and never looked back. Mead's Bay is one of 33 beaches that rim the coastline. The Bahamas is not only a magnet for sun-seeking tourists but also for retirees. Harbour Island is where golf carts are the transport of choice, pink sand beaches stretch along the eastern shore and the architecture is pleasantly reminiscent of New England. The Bahamas' close proximity to Florida means grandparents are not too far from the grandkids in the U.S., there is no foreign language to learn and the pace of life is charmingly slow. If you speak Spanish or want to learn, you’ll be right at home in Puerto Rico. Like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Ricans are American citizens (although without a vote in presidential elections). Shopping is a popular Puerto Rican pastime, with designer boutiques on beachfront promenades, and U.S. chains like Walmart, Walgreens and Starbucks everywhere. Retirees can enjoy dance classes in open-air markets. Kayaking through the bioluminescent bays is popular with nature lovers. The currency is the U.S. dollar, Medicare is valid and electric plugs are the same as they are at home. The trio that makes up the U.S. Virgin Islands — St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix — offers some of the best retirement scenarios in the Caribbean. On St. John, Trunk Bay Beach is the recipient of umpteen "best beach in the Caribbean" awards courtesy of the pearly sand and clear water. St. Thomas is the top choice for tax-free shopping, nightlife in the cruise port of Charlotte Amalie and lazy days in Magens Bay with a 1-mile stretch of perfect beach and acres of coconut groves. If a small-town vibe is what you’re looking for, Nevis may be your island. Across the channel from St. Kitts, the pretty isle is full of lures like no tax on inheritances, foreign income or capital gains, and a second passport with a real estate buy of at least $150,000 (U.S.). Nevis is home to the Robert Trent Jones II golf course at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. Casa Azul at the Four Seasons Nevis Resort is close to the golf course. Pinney's Beach is on the west coast of Nevis. Cheryl Andrews is a U.S. citizen who owns a house on the island that she rents when she is not living in it.

Puerto Rico

Celebrating a grand reopening on Dec. 14, El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, is a city landmark. Between the city and the shore on a 2-mile stretch of Isla Verde Beach, a renovation following Hurricane Maria gussied up the rooms, four pools, villas and public spaces. First opened in 1958, the revamped 388-room hotel added the Well & Being Fitness Center with punching bags for workouts on the open-air rooftop. Rooms and suites offer modern touches like floor-to-ceiling windows and sensor-activated air conditioning. Nightly rates start at $429 for a guest room in the Grand Tower.

Other December openings include the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort between El Yunque National Forest and Espíritu Santo River State Preserve, and the 107-room Candelero Beach Resort in Humacao, which is a modern reincarnation of the four-decade-old Wyndham Garden Palmas del Mar. The hotel comes with a pair of golf courses and the largest tennis complex on the island. On the calendar for early next year, The Ritz Carlton, San Juan, Caribe Hilton San Juan and Melia Coco Beach are slated to open on March 1.