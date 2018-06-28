Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is rolling out some new muscle for 2019, with a nod to the mighty Dodge Demon.

The highlight is the 797-horsepower 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which the company unveiled Thursday at its Chelsea Proving Grounds.

"I like to say it's a Hellcat that's been possessed by a Demon," said Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands for FCA North America.

The new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with a 797-horsepower supercharged hemi high-output engine is revealed at Chrysler's Chelsea Proving Grounds in Chelsea, Mich. on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Fiat Chrysler says it leveraged the power output of the supercharged Hemi Demon V8, which powered the limited-edition Challenger SRT Demon that recently ended its production run, to boost the Hellcat Redeye. The Demon, one of the most powerful production cars ever produced, had 840 horsepower.

Fiat Chrysler says the new Hellcat Redeye manages 707-pound-feet of torque with its 6.2-liter V-8, mated to an eight-speed transmission. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 203 mph.

“Like its Demon brethren, it has 25 major component upgrades, including a larger supercharger, strengthened connecting rods and pistons, high-speed valve train, fuel injection system and improved lubrication system,” the company said in a new release.

The car pulls intake air from three sources, including a new dual-snorkel hood and driver-side air catcher headlamp and inlet near the wheel liner, the release said.

Fuel consumption can vary greatly.

At full throttle, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s consumes guzzles 1.4 gallons of fuel a minute — enough to drain the fuel tank in just under 11 minutes, Fiat Chrysler said. Yet it is still rated at 22 mpg on the highway.

Pricing has not yet been released, but Beahm said it would cost around $70,000 and be available in the fourth quarter of this year.

Unlike the Demon, the Hellcat Redeye will widely available.

"We're going to make them available to everyone rather than a select few," Beahm said.

For Charger, the company is promising six “distinct, attitude-infused models,” including the 707-horsepower V-8 Charger SRT Hellcat and a 303-horsepower V-6 all-wheel-drive SXT.

The Hellcat comes with a new dual-inlet performance grille, along with standard features including launch assist, after-run chiller and torque reserve.

“Despite a shift toward utility vehicles in the United States over the past decade, the Dodge Charger and Challenger continue to buck the trend,” Beahm said in a news release. "Charger is on track to lead the large car segment in the United States for the fifth straight year in 2018, and we intend to keep that string alive by updating the product to deliver the performance and capability that our customers demand.”

Charger dealer orders start this month and vehicles will be available in the third quarter.



