Twin Falls County Jail in Idaho.

Pat Sutphin/The Times-News via AP

A nationwide strike by prison inmates is set to end Sunday, 19 days after it began.

Since Aug. 21, some prisoners have chosen to forgo meals, organize peaceful sit-in protests, refuse to work and halt commissary spending. Meanwhile, allies on the outside stood in solidarity with the protest by marching, chanting and pressuring government officials to take action against what rally organizers call “modern-day slavery.”

While poor wages for inmates in public and federal jails along with racial bias in sentencing and poor prison conditions were among the complaints raised by inmates, the impetus for the strike was an incident that took place at Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina earlier this year where at least seven inmates were killed.

Since the first day of the call to action, reports of protests and other occurrences behind bars have trickled out through videos recorded by inmates, accounts from family members, statements by prison reform activists and statements from prison officials.

It’s not known how many incarcerated people took part in the boycott.

The Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, a labor union for prisoners, said that reports of prisoner participation have come from at least 14 states thus far.

California

Heriberto Garcia, a 26-year-old inmate in Folsom State Prison, began a hunger strike on Aug. 21. He used a contraband smartphone to record himself refusing food inside a prison cell, and the video was posted on Twitter. Garcia can be heard saying, “Burritos or not, not eating today. Protest. I’m hunger striking right now.”

Delaware

Officials from the Delaware Department of Corrections confirmed that 12 inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna stopped eating on Aug. 21. Three days later that number had dwindled to three, according to New York Daily News.

Washington

Dozens of immigrants detained at a facility in Tacoma began a hunger strike on the first day of the nationwide boycott. At least one detainee, Murat Azaniez, continued refusing to eat for at least two weeks, according to Democracy Now. According to a statement released on Facebook, the detainees acted in solidarity with “all those people who are being detained wrongfully,” as well as "those women who have been separated from their children" due to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

Indiana

On Aug. 27, several inmates at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility began a prolonged refusal to eat. Ike Randolph, chief of communications for the Indiana Department of Corrections, confirmed that two remained on strike at least six days later.

North Carolina

Hyde Correctional Institution inmates prepared banners on bed sheets. One read 'Parole' and another read 'Better Food'. The inmates then hung them on the yard fences during the first week of the national uprising.

Nevada

State prison officials confirmed that 18 prisoners from Nevada housed in an Arizona private prison started to refuse meals in protest, according to the Nevada ACLU.

New York

Video of one late-night protest outside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center surfaced on Twitter. It appeared to show people inside the facility flashing cellphone lights in response to protesters on the street.

Nova Scotia, Canada

The neighboring country saw inmates at Burnside County Jail in Halifax taking part in what prisoners called a "non-violent, peaceful protest" and naming local demands. Nova Scotia’s largest correctional facility

