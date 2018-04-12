19 cool places to visit in 2019, according to National Geographic National Geographic released a "cool list" of places to visit next year. They selected 19 must-see destinations around the world for tourist to visit in 2019. No. 19 is Sibiu, Romania 18. Indonesia 17. Matera, Italy 16. Uganda 15. Dundee, Scotland 14. Bhutan 13. KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa 12. Eritrea 11. Oslo, Norway 10. Guyana 9. Zimbabwe 8. Hong Kong 7. West Yorkshire, England 6. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico 5. Cambodia 4. Corsica 3. Pittsburgh 2. Antarctica 1. Setouchi, Japan

Looking for somewhere "cool" to go in 2019? National Geographic has you covered. The outlet released a list of 19 must-see cool places in 2019.

So what's the coolest pick? Setouchi, Japan.

National Geographic explains the country will be home to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and if visitors want to avoid the crowds in Tokyo or Osaka, they can escape to Setouchi. Tourists can enjoy the local art and scenic coast line.

The only American city to make the cool list was Pittsburgh and it ranked No. 3. While touring Pittsburgh, National Geographic recommends visiting the Heinz History Center, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Warhol Museum.

The outlet notes that starting April 2, British Airways will launch direct flights from Heathrow Airport, in London, to the Steel City, so international tourists can begin flocking to the Pennsylvania city.

Click through the gallery above to find out what other places landed on the cool list. And check Lonely Planet's top travel picks below.

Lonely Planet picks the top travel destinations for 2019 No. 10 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Belize. The tiny Central American nation with one foot in the Caribbean is finally emerging from the shadows as one of the world’s hottest eco-travel destinations. No. 9 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is São Tomé and Príncipe. Creeping jungles, unthinkable volcanic landscapes, a handful of new eco-lodges, and beaches that will have you blinking in disbelief. No. 8 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Belarus. No longer just a curiosity, Belarus has declared itself open for business – and the time to go is now. No. 7 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Indonesia. Unforgettable wildlife encounters, endless islands and a cocktail of cultures, cuisines and new flight connections make Indonesia the rising star of Southeast Asia. No. 6 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Jordan. Bedouin have walked this land for centuries – now you can join them along one of the world’s best new trails. No. 5 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Kyrgyzstan. At the intersection of stunning mountain landscapes, adventure travel and traditional nomad culture, Kyrgyzstan's tourism offerings are rapidly expanding to meet growing demand. No. 4 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Panama. The bridge between the Americas with a buzzy cosmo capital, Panama has extraordinary tropical wildlife, endless beaches and traditional cultures. No. 3 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Zimbabwe. As the world gets ready to re-engage with Zimbabwe, the country readies itself to reclaim its mantle as Africa’s most tourist-friendly destination. No. 2 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Germany. This year’s Bauhaus Centennial is a good reason to revisit vibrant Germany with its mesmerizing mix of tradition, urban edge and bewitching landscapes. No. 1 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Sri Lanka. All the magic of South Asia bundled into a resurgent, medium-sized island-nation that's friendlier and more accessible than ever. No. 10 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Meknes, Morocco. The warrior-king tomb of Moulay Ismail has emerged from a two-year restoration. Due to open at the end of 2018, it makes Morocco’s least-visited imperial city more appealing than ever. No. 9 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Zadar, Croatia. A compact Croatian idyll with attitude, Zadar has made its comeback with innovative urban spaces that celebrate local culture. No. 8 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Seattle. Fast-moving, savvy and brimming with fresh ideas, Seattle is a high-achieving, high-tech city that has steadfastly managed to hang onto its soul. No. 7 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Dakar, Senegal. Dakar offers a dizzying mix of sun-kissed beaches, colorful markets and music-filled nightclubs. No. 6 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Mexico City. Mexico City nourishes its creative culture. Art, architecture and cuisine thrive as makers mine the depths of history while simultaneously embracing innovation. No. 5 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Kathmandu, Nepal. Not content with bouncing back after the 2015 earthquake, Kathmandu is focusing on quality of life as it gears up for the 2019 South Asia Games. No. 4 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Miami. Famed for its beautiful beaches and buzzing nightlife, Miami is also a center for the arts, with bold street art and a dynamic gallery scene. No. 3 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Novi Sad, Serbia. Basking in the limelight of EXIT festival’s two epic decades, Novi Sad is bursting with creative energy and alternative culture. No. 2 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Shēnzhèn, China. City-of-the-future Shēnzhèn wows with hyper-modern architecture, innovative environmental practices and a slew of new design openings, all connected to neighbor Hong Kong by high-speed rail. No. 1 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Copenhagen, Denmark. Copenhagen is Scandinavia’s undisputed "It Kid," an ever-evolving, forever-surprising epicenter of show-stopping dining, innovative design and enviably good living. No. 10 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Elqui Valley, Chile. Enchanting Elqui Valley has vine-covered hillsides, serene villages and dark night skies — one of the best places to see this year’s total solar eclipse. No. 9 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Normandy, France. Seventy-five years since 1944, when allied boots landed on its beaches and the scars of war reshaped and remade Normandy. No. 8 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Manitoba, Canada. Canada’s most underrated province is a quiet realm of supernatural wonders, delivering high-impact wildlife experiences under a cosmic halo of Northern Lights. No. 7 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Gujarat, India. Gujarat is going big for the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth, making this an amazing time to walk in the footsteps of India’s most famous son. No. 6 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Russian Far East. Volcanoes, wildlife, raging rivers, indigenous cultures and diverse cities connected by the Trans-Siberian Railway: The Far East is Russia’s most exciting region. No. 5 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Scottish Highlands and islands. Savor the essence of Scotland's Highlands and islands amid the wave of new whisky distilleries popping up all over the region. No. 4 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Red Center, Australia. Be transformed by the epic landscapes, mesmerizing colors and contact with the spiritual culture of Australia’s Aboriginal custodians of the Red Center. No. 3 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Northern Peru. Home to some of the oldest cultures on the continent. No. 2 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Catskills. Home to bohemian villages, thick forests and mountaintop overlooks, the Catskills will take center stage during this year’s 50th anniversary of Woodstock festivities. No. 1 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Piedmont, Italy. Drink in this region’s optimistic, forward-looking energy while eating yourself silly then walking it off in Italy’s oldest national parks or least-trodden Alps. No. 10 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Slovenia. No. 9 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Ecuador. No. 8 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Albania. No. 7 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Bangladesh. No. 6 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Argentina. No. 5 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Houston. No. 4 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is the Maldives. No. 3 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Great Smoky Mountains National Park. No. 2 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Łódź, Poland. No. 1 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is the Southern Nile Valley, Egypt.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com