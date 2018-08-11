An Antifa angry mob gathered outside of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson's home on Wednesday evening.

The anti-fascists group, possibly associated with Smash Racism D.C., chanted "Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night" outside of Carlson's Washington home, according to Fox News. In a video posted online, the group can also be heard saying, "Racist scumbag, leave town!"

Carlson's wife, Susie, was home alone at the time. He told Fox she locked herself into a pantry and called police.

The host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" said the group broke his oak door and one person mentioned a pipe bomb, as heard on a security video.

“Here’s the problem, I have four children,” he told Fox. “I never thought twice about leaving them home alone, but this is the reaction because this group doesn’t like my TV show.”

BREAKING:



A mob has gathered outside Tucker Carlson’s home demanding his family leave DC because he is a "racist scumbag."



"Every night you spread fear into homes — we remind you that you are not safe either"



Tucker has 4 children.



The Left is sick.https://t.co/rXs8pUmhxu pic.twitter.com/1R9O9UcTYM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2018

Smash Racism D.C., posted Carlson's family address on Twitter in a now-deleted post, The Daily Caller reports. Carlson told Fox his home addresses of his brother and his former college roommate, Neil Patel, who co-founded "The Daily Caller" with him, were also made public.

The group's Twitter account was suspended as of Thursday morning.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly reacted to the news on Twitter, saying, "This has to stop."

This has to stop. Who are we? What are we becoming? @TuckerCarlson is tough & can handle a lot, but he does not deserve this. His family does not deserve this. It’s stomach-turning. https://t.co/5vOmriGKkV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2018

Fox News commentator Brit Hume called the protest "revolting, and frightening."

