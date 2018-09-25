Candy lovers will soon have a new way to enjoy M&M's.

Mars Incorporated announced Tuesday it will roll out M&M's Chocolate Bars, and a new flavor — hazelnut spread — for its popular treats.

The chocolate bars will be made of smooth milk chocolate with whole M&M‘S Minis. They will launch in December in five flavors: peanut, milk chocolate, crispy, almond and crispy mint.

Mars is also adding another new flavor to the traditional M&M's candy: hazelnut spread. The candies will include the classic milk chocolate coating with a center containing hazelnut spread.

The two additions are among several flavors M&M's has unveiled in the past year. Last spring, M&M's hit stores in three new flavors: Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint.

And the brand announced three more flavors earlier this month: English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeno Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut.

Packaging for hazelnut spread flavored M&M's.

Mars, Incorporated

"The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director of the M&M’S brand, in a statement. "We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand."

