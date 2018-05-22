Microsoft unveiled its chatbot Xiaoice — which translates to “little Bing” — Wednesday on the heels of Google’s controversial rollout of a similar tool earlier this month. Microsoft has already tested the talkative robot in China, where it’s earned 500 million users and some level of fame.

“Xiaoice has her own TV show, it writes poetry, and it does many interesting things,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the demo first reported by The Verge. “It’s a bit of a celebrity.”

The demo included a phone call between a user and the bot, in Mandarin. The flow sounded natural thanks to Xiaoice’s human-like interruptions, made possible due to predictive listening, Microsoft explained in a recent blog post. A Mandarin-speaking reporter at The Verge claimed the bot “sounds really good."

Users talk to the bot through WeChat and other messaging services. Those conversations happen mostly through text, but Microsoft says the bot has made one million phone calls to users. That’s one difference from Google’s similar bot Duplex, which makes calls externally on users’ behalf.

Google launched Duplex, a feature of Google Assistant, at its I/O conference earlier this month as an easy way to schedule hair appointments and dinner reservations. Critics quickly pointed out because the voice was indistinguishable from a human, people on the other end — namely service industry workers — could be easily fooled.

Within days, the company changed course and said the robot would identify itself as such on the phone.

Google plans to test Duplex in the United States this summer, but Microsoft’s Xiaoice remains exclusive to China for now.

