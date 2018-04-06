Microsoft is buying GitHub in a $7.5 billion, a software platform where 28 million developers learn, share and collaborate.

“Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a release announcing the deal. “We recognize the community responsibility we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Microsoft says the transaction, which must pass the usual regulatory scrutiny, will close by the end of 2018.

Nat Friedman, a Microsoft corporate vice president and founder of a company called Xamarin, will become the GitHub CEO replacing current chieft Chris Wanstrath. Wanstrath will remain at Microsoft as a technical fellow working on software strategy.

Analyst Jack Gold of J. Gold Associates says that despite the lofty price, this a “great buy” for Microsoft and a “win-win” for both the company and the developer community. “This acquisition puts Microsoft ahead in the web hosting market against fierce competitors AWS and Google, and creates an incentive for many more app developers to host on Azure, especially in the commercial space where Microsoft is currently less competitive than in the enterprise space.

Microsoft stock was up 0.90% in early trading Monday.

