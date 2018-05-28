Former Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett will be returning to Seattle, but he won’t be wearing a football uniform. Bennett will be making two appearances in June to promote his new book, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.”

The Seattle book tour stop was originally scheduled for April 9 but was canceled because of “unforeseen circumstances” following Bennett’s indictment for an alleged shoving incident at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Town Hall Seattle, which is hosting the events, gave a glimpse into what to expect from the book:

"He offers a deep examination of turbulent times in America and their effect on the relationships of black athletes with powerful institutions like the NCAA and the NFL. Bennett turns a critical eye on problems of racism and police violence unfolding in the public eye, and explores avenues for community action. He advocates for the critical role of protest in history and highlights the responsibilities of athletes as role models to speak out against injustice."

Due to the popularity of the event, two appearances have been scheduled. Bennett will speak on June 18 at Temple De Hirsch Sinai and on June 19 at Seattle First Baptist Church.

Bennett, who spent six years with the Seahawks, was traded to the Eagles in March.

