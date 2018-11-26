Outgoing Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love took some parting shots at President Donald Trump as she bid her supporters adieu in a concession speech on Monday.

Trump admonished Love along with other defeated Republicans in a news conference the day after the midterm elections for not embracing him and his policies more in their campaigns.

"Mia Love gave me no love and she lost," Trump said, even as her race against Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams remained too close to call. "Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia."

Love said at Monday's news conference that she was "somewhat surprised at first" by the president's remarks. She said the comment left her wondering, "What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican?"

"However, this gave me a clear vision of his world as it is: no real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy," she said.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Mia Love, the former two-term Republican representative from Utah's 4th Congressional District holds a press conference at the Utah Republican Party headquarters, Nov. 26, 2018 Salt Lake City.

Leah Hogsten, The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

Love said Trump's comment and the 2018 election "shines a spotlight on the problem Washington politicians have with minorities and black Americans."

"It's transactional, it's not personal," she said.

Trump's proclamation comes true: Rep. Mia Love loses re-election bid in Utah

Love said politicians say "they know what's best for us from a safe distance, yet they're never willing to take us home." She said minority voters stay with Democrats because they "at least make them feel like they have a home," while Republicans paid the price in the midterms for not taking minority voters "into their hearts."

"However, minority communities need to ask themselves a question also," she said. "What is the cost of staying with the Democrat party that perpetually delivers exactly what you need to stay exactly where you are?"

"I am a Republican. I know conservative policies work. They lift everyone, they lift the poor, the young, the vulnerable, the black and the white," Love said.

Love's race to defend her seat against McAdams was extremely close. After trailing on election night, she took the lead in late vote-counting before falling behind for good and losing by less than 1,000 votes.

The defeated congresswoman said she called McAdams over the weekend to congratulate him and wish him luck. But she went on to accuse McAdams of "character assassination" in what she called a "horrible" election and she said she believes he is a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

"Good news is: I am not going away," Love said. "But now I am unleashed. I am untethered and I am unshackled. And I can say exactly what's on my mind."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com