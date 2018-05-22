America remembers the fallen

On Memorial Day, the U.S. remembers all soldiers who have died during any act of military service. Today, most government offices and a number of businesses will be closed to honor fallen military men and women. For restaurants and stores that are open, many offer freebies and special discounts to veterans and active military. If you didn’t make any travel plans this year, don’t worry. It might rain anyway. Subtropical Storm Alberto will dump heavy rain across much of the southeastern United States through the long weekend.

It's National Burger Day, and the chains are upping their game

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and this year it also happens to coincide with National Burger Day! Several restaurants are celebrating with deals. Participation can vary and in some cases, you'll need to be signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program or have a mobile app. The day comes as McDonald's and other chains are responding to demand for higher-quality burgers.

The puck drops on the Stanley Cup Finals

No matter what, one NHL team is four wins away from capturing their first Stanley Cup. Game 1 of the National Hockey's League championship round begins tonight as the Washington Capitals — who haven't held the Cup in their 44-year history — battle the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who will attempt to hoist hockey's greatest reward in their very first season.

LeBron looms over Game 7 hoops battle

The Houston Rockets play at home against the Golden State Warriors on Monday to determine the winner of the NBA's Western Conference. The Warriors tied the best-of-seven series at three Thursday after guard Klay Thompson's on-fire performance powered a 115-86 victory. Whoever wins will face the Cleveland Cavaliers for all the marbles, with LeBron James & co. having bested the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. Amazingly, it will be James' eighth straight trip to the NBA finals.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 26, 2018. The Warriors won 115-86. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Associated Press

Broncos bigwig chases golfing glory

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway will compete Monday in a qualifying golf tournament with a shot at playing in the U.S. Senior Open. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback will aim to finish as one of the top two competitors at The Broadmoor East Course in Colorado Springs, according to The Denver Post. Should he win or finish as the tournament's runner-up, he'd have a spot in the U.S. Senior Open come June 28.

Former NFL great John Elway tees off on the 12th hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Tom Tingle/The Republic

