RIO BRAVO, Texas – A few weeks before her body was found, Melissa Ramirez shared a premonition she had with her mom and sister-in-law: She would be murdered with a gunshot to the head within a month, she told them.

Two weeks later, that’s exactly what happened.

Ramirez, 29, was one of four people police say were shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, 35, between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15. All died of gunshot wounds to the head, their bodies dumped in rural stretches of nearby Laredo.

Melissa Ramirez's family keeps her remains in a box on a table in the kitchen of her mother's home in Rio Bravo, Texas. They're trying to raise money to move the remains to a cemetery in nearby Laredo.

“I was speechless,” said Graciela Perez, Ramirez’s sister-in-law, after hearing how Ramirez was killed on Sept. 3. “That’s when I thought, ‘I should have done something sooner. I should have gone looking for her.'”

Authorities named Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera, 42, and Humberto Ortiz, 28, as the victims and were still trying to identify a fourth victim. Police said Juan David Ortiz, a 10-year veteran of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, confessed to the killings after he was captured on Saturday.

Authorities on Monday described how Ortiz targeted a section of Laredo populated by sex workers, lured them into his truck and later shot and killed them. During interviews with officials, Ortiz said he had a “dislike” of the sex trade and wanted to “eradicate all the prostitutes.”

At least some of the victims knew each other from spending time on San Bernando Avenue in central Laredo, a part of town known for its drug and sex trade.

On Sept. 3, the day she was shot and killed, Ramirez's mother, Cristina Benavides, went looking for her daughter on the avenue. She came across Luera and asked her if she had seen her. She hadn't.

Luera would fall victim to Ortiz two weeks later. She was found alive but later died at a hospital of gunshot wounds, according to an arrest affidavit.

"She was very happy and, like everyone else, fought with her brothers and sisters," Benavides said. "This has been very painful."

Ramirez had been on the streets for more than a decade, often using money earned from sexual encounters to buy crack cocaine and other drugs. She loved ‘80s ballads, watching cartoons on TV late at night and getting into tickle fights with two of her kids, Cristina, 7, and Alan, 3.

She was raised in this small border town with two brothers and a sister. Her mother, Benavides, is a native of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, just across the Rio Grande.

Ramirez was a fun-loving youth who loved scary movies like the Halloween franchise and going to the mall with friends, said Daisy Hernandez, 25, her former neighbor. Each time the ice cream truck passed, Ramirez always pulled out a few extra dollars to treat her friends.

The two went to the mall together often, buying underwear or shoes at Ross, or gossiped at the fence between their homes until nightfall, she said. “She was really giving,” Hernandez said. “And very funny.”

When Ramirez was around 13, she went to a friend’s house in Rio Bravo and was raped by an adult in the house, Perez said. She never mentioned it until years later.

Depression set in and, in her junior year, Ramirez dropped out of high school, she said. She began using drugs by the time she was 18, starting with prescription pills and later cocaine. Not long after, she was on the streets, disappearing from her home for days or weeks at a time, Perez said.

“She had a very bad childhood,” she said. “She went into depression.”

Grisela Perez and Cesar Ramirez, sister-in-law and brother of Border Patrol agent killing spree victim Melissa Ramirez, outside the home of Melissa Ramirez's mother. Melissa Ramirez would often show up to the home with bruises and a split lip from her life on the streets.

After hitting the streets, Ramirez would often visit the trailer home belonging to her mother for a few days at a time. She would bring food or toys for Cristina and Alan, who lived with Benavides. Sometimes, she showed up with a black eye or split lit from an encounter with a customer, Perez said. She would heal up and return to her other life.

A few weeks before she disappeared, Ramirez came to the trailer home. She had been drinking Four Loko malt liquor beer and was tipsy, Benavides said. In the kitchen, Ramirez told her and Perez of the visions she had of dying with a gunshot to the head.

“I told her, ‘Be quiet, don’t say things like that,’” Benavides recalled. “She said, ‘I’m telling you this because in less than a month, you won’t see me anymore.’”

Ramirez sat in a chair in the living room and pointed two fingers to her temple. “This is how they’ll kill me,” she told her mom.

Disturbed, Benevides filmed the episode with her smart phone. She would later hand her phone over to investigators for evidence.

Later that day, Perez drove Ramirez to a drug contact near San Bernando Avenue, where she bought some crack cocaine, and to a motel to meet a friend. Ramirez kept urging Perez to stay with her, saying it might be the last time they’d see each other. “I need to be a better person,” she told Perez. “I need to recover my kids. I need to do something with my life.”

Perez left. It was the last time she saw her sister-in-law alive.

Police said Ramirez was the first of Ortiz’s victims to die. Her body was found on the side of Jefferies Road, near State Highway 255. She had been shot several times in the head.

Authorities said they believe Ortiz had prior contacts with some of his victims before launching his attacks.

"There appears to be some history between Ortiz and this community," Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said.

The family had Ramirez's body cremated and her remains now rest in a small box on a table in the kitchen next to an open Bible and a picture of a smiling Ramirez. The family is trying to raise enough money to have her placed at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Laredo.

For now, Benavides said she hopes officials will stop emphasizing that the victims were prostitutes and instead focus on what they offered while alive.

“They left behind children and families,” she said, blinking back tears. “Even though they were on the streets, we still loved them.”

Eleanor Dearman of The Corpus Christi Caller-Times contributed to this report.

