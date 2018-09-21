Friends of Snochia Moseley, 26, were "shocked" after learning that she fired shots on coworkers Thursday at a Rite Aid warehouse in Aberdeen, Maryland, leaving three dead and three injured.

"She wasn’t a monster, wasn’t an angry person,” Troi Coley, who has been friends with Moseley since they attended Overlea High School together, told the Baltimore Sun. “I just believe this was emotional distress. If she did this, it was her last straw.”

Local law enforcement have yet to determine Moseley's motive in Thursday's shooting, though authorities called her "disgruntled." Moseley was not an angry person, according to Coley, though sometimes she said the "world was against her," in conversations the two had on Facebook Messenger.

Moseley, a resident of Baltimore County, died of a inflicted gunshot wound in a hospital on Thursday. She used a 9 mm Glock handgun, which she registered and legally purchased, to carry out the rampage.

Moseley described herself as relaxed and fun

“Pretty kool, mellow type, silly, Party, Turn up, social and sometimes quiet and to myself type of personality.” That description was Moseley's "bio" section on her Facebook page before the shooting, according to Newsweek.

Coley and Moseley had plans to make a documentary about Moseley's life, but she was anxious about the project because she was shy.

“I hate being in the spotlight whether it’s good or bad,” Moseley wrote in a message Coley gave to the Baltimore Sun.

But she also cited 'the law of retaliation'

“An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth."

Moseley listed this verse from the Bible under her favorite quotes on Facebook, commonly known as "the law of retaliation." It is cited in Leviticus 24:19-21, which states, "And if a man cause a blemish in his neighbor; as he hath done, so shall it be done to him; breach for breach, eye for eye, tooth for tooth."

It is also cited in Exodus 21-24, which states, "But if there is serious injury, you are to take life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth."

She discussed gender identity, anxieties with friends

Moseley was described as a woman on Thursday by both authorities and court records. She also listed her gender identity on Facebook as female, but Moseley described herself as transgender in Facebook messages given to the Baltimore Sun.

"I just started talking about (being transgender),” Moseley wrote. “My sister is totally supportive, my brothers already had an idea, my mom I haven’t gotten around to admitting it to yet. but she’s heard about it somehow.”

In December 2016, Moseley discussed seeking hormone treatments.

