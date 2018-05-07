A 21-year-old Maryland man severely injured both of his hands Tuesday attempting to launch a firework out of a mortar during an outdoor party.
Anne Arundel County firefighters found illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania at the home where the man improperly handled the explosive.
"The victim held a mortar tube in his hand and dropped a lit mortar into the tube with the other hand. The mortar was upside down, and the explosion within the tube caused catastrophic injuries to both of his hands," according to a statement from the fire department.
He had critical but not believed life-threatening injuries.
Officials note this is the second consecutive year someone in the county has required hospitalization following a fireworks injury. The use of fireworks without a permit is illegal in Maryland.
