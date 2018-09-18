Police activity closes Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor
01 / 10
Traffic slows trying to enter Terminal 4 after its closure at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Sept. 16, 2018.
02 / 10
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers wait for updates Sunday, Sept. 16, during a closure at Terminal 4 due to police activity.
03 / 10
People begin passing through security lines Sunday, Sept. 16, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after Terminal 4 was reopened following a security investigation.
04 / 10
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers wait for updates Sunday, Sept. 16, during a closure at Terminal 4 due to police activity.
05 / 10
Traffic slows outside Terminal 4 after its closure at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Sept. 16, 2018.
06 / 10
Traffic slows outside Terminal 4 after its closure at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Sept. 16, 2018.
07 / 10
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers wait for updates Sunday, Sept. 16, during a closure at Terminal 4 due to police activity.
08 / 10
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers wait for updates Sunday, Sept. 16, during a closure at Terminal 4 due to police activity.
09 / 10
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers wait for updates Sunday, Sept. 16, during a closure at Terminal 4 due to police activity.
10 / 10
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers wait for updates Sunday, Sept. 16, during a closure at Terminal 4 due to police activity.
Sky Harbor
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport travelers wait for updates Sunday, Sept. 16, during a closure at Terminal 4 due to police activity.
Courtesy of Stephen Griffin

PHOENIX -- The man whose Sunday parking blunder at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spurred a paralyzing, hours-long, security-induced shutdown has been fined $52— a financial punch on par with paying for airport parking during a weekend getaway. 

Neither the 29-year-old man who drove the rental car nor his 19-year-old female passenger have been publicly identified. The man was issued a civil parking ticket for "prohibited parking per sign or red curb," a Phoenix City Code, police said Monday. 

It carries with it a $52 fine. 

That fine is aside from the $75 towing fee he must also pay.  

"No other charges are being sought at this time," Phoenix police said.

Police declined to offer many new details about the airport mayhem the day after roughly 300 flights were delayed, dozens were canceled and travelers were stopped in their tracks in Phoenix, left waiting for their connectors thousands of miles away. 

Abandoned car Sky Harbor
The abandoned car, a silver Nissan, after it was towed from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport by Alliance Towing, Sept. 16, 2018.
Courtesy of Richard Polanco, Jr

Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a Phoenix police spokesman, said security issues and actions at the airport are considered "sensitive security information," a label that limits the release of some transportation-related security information. 

At about 6:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, the driver left a 2018 Nissan sedan unattended in a second-level, curbside drop-off area of Terminal 4. Police and airport staff followed standard protocols, which culminated in a call to the Phoenix Police Department Bomb Squad, Thompson said.

That led officials to close Terminal 4. The east and west ends of levels one, two and three were also evacuated as a precaution. 

Sometime before noon, the car was deemed to be safe, and closures were lifted.

But the damage was done. 

Janet Cappo and her husband, Gerald, encountered about 20 police cars when they passed Terminal 4 on the way to the rental car drop-off at about 7:30 a.m. The couple had missed their flights to Detroit and Los Angeles by the time the terminal re-opened.

They said there weren't any open flights scheduled for the rest of the day. 

The Cappos decided it wasn't worth the wait after they saw the mess of thousands of stranded people. Instead, they rented a car with plans to make the six-hour drive to Los Angeles. From there, Janet planned to fly home to Detroit to see her grandchildren. 

"This whole thing was just a total mess," she said. 

Reporter Bree Burkitt contributed reporting. 

