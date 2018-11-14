In addition to the those who have opened their checkbooks to help people impacted by multiple wildfires in Southern California, hotels around Los Angeles are opening their doors to some of the thousands of people who have lost their homes or are still under evacuation orders.

The Standard Hotel, which operates two properties in Los Angeles, used its Instagram account to announce a free one-night, same-day stay offer to evacuees, good through Sunday. You must present proof of address and evacuation notice. Call for availability (Hollywood, 323-650-9090; Downtown Los Angeles, 213-892-8080).

"Our doors are open for you as long as we have rooms to provide," The Standard's post said.

The tourism site VisitWest Hollywood has also compiled a list of other area hotels offering discounted rates and waived fees. Among the best offers:

The Kimpton La Peer, which is offering a free third night to customers booking a two-night stay and waiving its fees for pets and roll-away beds.

The Andaz is also waiving its pet fees for evacuees.

The Chamberlain is offering 15% off its best available rate.

Most of the hotels request that people wishing to take advantage of their discounted rates contact the properties directly. Some require additional proof of displacement.

Startling images as wildfires ravage Southern California Firefighters walk to the fire line at the Lilac fire in Bonsall, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2017. Volunteers rescue horses at a stable during the Lilac fire in Bonsall, Calif. Dec. 7, 2017. The Thomas Fire burns a hillside behind Lake Casitas in Ventura, Calif. Dec. 8, 2017. Christy Woodhams and her son Josh Lowe inspect the remains of the cabin they were staying in that belonged to her cousin on Dec. 7, 2017 at Camp Bartlett, in Santa Paula, Calif. Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on Dec. 7, 2017 north of Ventura, Calif. A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., on July 5, 2017. The 101 Highway was closed after the Thomas Fire jumped the road towards the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura, Calif. on Dec. 7, 2017. A helicopter dumps water on a home as firefighters battle a wildfire in Anaheim Hills in Anaheim, Calif. Jim Stites watches part of his neighborhood burn in Fountaingrove, Calif., Oct. 9, 2017. Firefighters work to extinguish the Thomas Fire as it burns past the 101 Highway towards the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura, California, December 7, 2017. A section of the Thomas Fire burns on a bluff on Dec. 7, 2017 in La Conchita, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. A woman involved in a traffic accident waits to get towed beside a wall of flames on the 101 highway during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2017. A family wears face masks as they walk through the smoke filled streets after the Thomas wildfire swept through Ventura, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2017. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions. An evacuees from the Thomas Fire rests in the Ventura County Fairgrounds evacuation center in Ventura, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Michael and Vonea McQuillam stand beside their house that was burnt to the ground during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, Calif. on Dec. 5, 2017. Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush fire in southern Calif. that has left at least one person dead, destroyed more than 150 homes and businesses and forced tens of thousands to flee. Jim Stites watches part of his neighborhood burn in Fountaingrove, Calif., Oct. 9, 2017. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., on July 5, 2017. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., on July 5, 2017. A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., on July 5, 2017. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., on July 5, 2017. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., on July 5, 2017. A San Bernardino County inmate hand crew works its way through brush to contain a fire in the Cajon Pass near Devore, Calif., on July 5, 2017. A house is engulfed in flames from a wildfire in Anaheim Hills, Calif. on Oct. 9, 2017. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif. Sarah Ashton, left, gets a hug from family friend Robert Rex while Ashton, her sister, Tara Asciutto, and their dad Stephen Ashton got a first look at their family home and vineyard after the Nuns Fire destroyed the property in Glen Ellen, Calif.

