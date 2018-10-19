A loaded handgun was found in a woman’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Thursday, according to CBS Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh's ABC-affiliated station WTAE

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson told the news outlets that the woman, of Austintown, Ohio, was stopped at a checkpoint with a .380-caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets.

TSA then contacted Allegheny County police, who confiscated the weapon and questioned the woman.

The woman faces a civil penalty from TSA for bringing the weapon to the checkpoint, which is typically $3,900 for a first offense.

This is the 29th handgun stopped at one of the airport’s checkpoints so far this year, the news sites report.

More: Aerolineas Argentinas flight leaves 15 injured after experiencing severe turbulence

More: Biologists work to prevent bird, plane collisions at St. Louis airport

Aviation theme park opens at Japan's Chubu Centrair Airport
01 / 28
The first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner test plane inside the Flight of Dreams Complex in Japan.
02 / 28
The Flight of Dreams complex at Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport.
03 / 28
Neon sign inside the Flight of Dreams complex at Chebu Centrair International Airport in Japan.
04 / 28
The first 787 test plane - ZA001 - sits inside the Flight of Dreams complex prior to opening.
05 / 28
The first 787 test plane ready for visitors.
06 / 28
The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner test plane.
07 / 28
The tail of the first 787 Dreamliner in the Flight Center at the Flight of Dreams complex at Chebu Centrair International Airport in Japan.
08 / 28
Visitors can visit the cockpit of the ZA001 787 test plane.
09 / 28
The names of the two pilots who flew the first 787 test plane on its maiden flight on Dec. 15, 2009.
10 / 28
Activities in the Flight Center at Flight of Dreams take place around - and beneath - the first 787 test plane.
11 / 28
The four-story Flight of Dreams complex offers plenty of chances to view the first 787 test plane.
12 / 28
A virtual tour of Boeing's Everett Assembly Plant is one of the activities at Flight of Dreams.
13 / 28
Visitors can walk along an animated airplane assembly line at Flight of Dreams.
14 / 28
Visitors can make and fly paper airplanes that trigger lights and sound.
15 / 28
In the Flight Center, visitors can draw and scan airplanes that are projected on a 3D dome.
16 / 28
Boeing's first store outside the U.S. is at the Flight of Dreams complex at Chebu Centrair International Airport in Japan.
17 / 28
Aviation-themed fans are among the unique items sold in the Boeing store at the Flight of Dreams attraction at Centrair Airport in Nagoya, Japan.
18 / 28
Many items for sale in the Boeing store inside the Nagoya Flight of Dreams attraction will be unique to this location.
19 / 28
Putting finishing touches on the Seattle Terrace before opening day at the Flight of Dreams complex at Chebu Centrair International Airport in Japan.
20 / 28
Seattle Mariners logos help set the scene in the Seattle Terrace dining and shopping area of the Flight of Dreams complex in Japan.
21 / 28
The Seattle Terrace offers food and shopping overlooking the first 787 Dreamliner test plane and the aviation activities below.
22 / 28
Seating area in the Seattle Terrace at the Flight of Dreams complex.
23 / 28
Popular Seattle brands, such as Beecher's Cheese, have opened branches inside the Flight of Dreams complex at Chebu Centrair International Airport in Japan.
24 / 28
Seating at the Seattle Terrace offers great views of the first 787 Dreamliner test plane.
25 / 28
The Flight of Dreams complex at Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport.
26 / 28
The first 787 Dreamliner begins its maiden flight on Dec. 15, 2009.
27 / 28
Boeing uses Dreamlifters to transport parts for the 787 aircraft.
28 / 28
Parts are unloaded from the Dreamlifter.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com