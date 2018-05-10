Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. The procedural vote on the Kavanaugh nomination is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Win McNamee / POOL, EPA-EFE

The U.S. Senate will move forward with the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be elevated to the Supreme Court. A procedural vote, called a "cloture" vote, on the Kavanaugh nomination is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. EDT. If it passes, it could pave the way for a final vote as early as Saturday.

It's an important vote because it effectively blocks any filibuster attempt by Democrats to delay a vote on Kavanaugh and officially gives the Senate 30 hours to debate the nomination.

The 30 hours gets divided equally between Republicans and Democrats. The debate could take less than the 30-hour maximum if either party decides not to use all of its allotted time. Senators will take to the Senate floor to give speeches and make a last effort to sway votes.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who is a reliable vote for Kavanaugh, will be walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding on Saturday and will not be available to vote. That could lead Republican leaders to delay the final vote on Kavanugh until Sunday or next week.

USA Today will be providing live coverage in the player above of the Senate floor for the votes and debate on the Kavanaugh nomination.

