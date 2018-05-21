These hotels are cheaper than you would think for Memorial Day Marseilles Beachfront Hotel, Miami is about 15 percent off this holiday weekend. 01 / 10 Marseilles Beachfront Hotel, Miami is about 15 percent off this holiday weekend. 01 / 10

The Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas is 18 percent off.

Booking.com

Memorial Day is just a week away but there is still time to find good travel deals.

Hotel and airline online travel sites have been tracking the market for the holiday weekend.

Booking.com’s favorite hotel deals around the USA and Canada as of Sunday night are listed below with starting rates per night and percentage discount:

Marseilles Beachfront Hotel, Miami, $415 (15 percent discount)

Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas, $116 (18 percent)

Hampton Inn and Suites Orlando-East UCF, $172 (22 percent)

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, $299 (23 percent)

Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile, $250 (24 percent)

The Marker San Francisco, a Joie de Vivre hotel, $167 (31 percent)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside, $148 (34 percent)

Kinzie Hotel, Chicago, $209 (49 percent)

The Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto, $211 (55 percent)

Ace Hotel, New York, $216, (59 percent)

Expedia.com has an entire Las Minute Deals page that now includes many Memorial Day weekend trips. Some of the biggest savings over the weekend are:

If you fly out of Chicago’s O’Hare to New York City’s LaGuardia airport from May 25 to May 29, you can save $600 on packages with a stay at the Peninsula hotel in New York.

A trip from Seattle to Cancun leaving May 25 to May 28 would be $500 less on a package that includes a stay at the Mia Reef Isla Mujeres all-inclusive resort.

Fareness.com, an airfare comparison site, has seen cheaper prices for cities such as London, Cozumel in Mexico, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, and Tel Aviv.

Keep in mind that prices and deals will change throughout this week. Keep checking back here for updates.

Summer on sale at Caribbean resorts The Reef by CuisinArt in Anguilla invites with a summer suite sale. 01 / 30 The Reef by CuisinArt in Anguilla invites with a summer suite sale. 01 / 30

The cheapest vacation rental destination in all 50 states Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848 01 / 81 Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848 01 / 81

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com