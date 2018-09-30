A year after Vegas shooting, the strip goes dark

Marquees along the iconic Las Vegas Strip go dark Monday night to mark the first anniversary of a gunman's rampage that killed 58 people at an open-air country music festival, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Survivor Angela Goffinet struggles with guilt after walking inside the hotel that a gunman opened fire from, escaping the bullets that rained down on crowds at a country music festival she had been attending outside. "No one understands this," Goffnet said. "You have to deal with the fact that you made it and 58 people didn't."

A medic gets the Medal of Honor

A Special Forces combat medic who braved gunfire in Afghanistan to save downed soldiers will receive the Medal of Honor Monday. President Donald Trump will award the nation's highest award for valor to Ronald J. Shurer. In April 2008, in Afghanistan's Skok Valley, Shurer, a senior medical sergeant, and his team of commandos were attacked by an enemy force of more than 200 fighters with snipers, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

President Donald Trump

Don't drink to that: American ups booze prices

American Airlines will start charging more for alcoholic beverages on Monday. The world's largest carrier is boosting the price of beer, wine and liquor by $1 each. American spokesman Sunny Rodriguez said the airline has improved its in-flight drink options over the past few years, most recently adding three craft beers. Wine and spirits go for $9, while a craft beer will cost $8. Sparkling wine is the only drink that won't cost more, remaining at $9.

Melania Trump ditches DC's 'swamp' for Africa

First Lady Melania Trump is leaving Washington and her husband behind to deal with multiple crises while she heads to Africa Monday for a four-country tour. It's the first solo trip abroad for Melania as first lady and will include stops in Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt. Trump announced Wednesday that the trip will focus on children's health, including care for mothers and newborns, nutrition, education and HIV prevention. It is not clear how long her trip will last.

It's National Pizza Month

If we could only eat one food for the rest of our lives, pizza would be the choice, beating out steak, hamburgers, tacos and other picks. That's the finding of a recent survey from California Pizza Kitchen, timed ahead of National Pizza Month, which kicks off Monday. Pizza was the favorite food of 21 percent of those surveyed. Steak came in second (16 percent), followed by hamburgers (13 percent), tacos (11 percent). Doubt the results? A 2014 study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found about 13 percent of the U.S. population consumed pizza on any given day.

Bonus thing: Shutdown avoided — for now

The House recently approved a spending package that avoids a government shutdown and puts off until after November’s mid-term elections a nasty fight over funding a wall along the southern border. Without the short-term fix, the government would have run out of money Monday, triggering a partial shutdown. President Donald Trump signed the bill late last week, enabling funding for the departments of Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services through the fiscal year that begins Monday.

The U.S. Capitol dome at sunrise after an early morning House vote to halt the government shutdown Feb. 9, 2018.

