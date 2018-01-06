Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota is scoring unlikely points with some heavy hitters in Republican politics: the Koch brothers.

Americans for Prosperity, one of billionaire industrialists David and Charles Koch’s main political arms, launched a digital ad campaign Friday thanking Heitkamp for cosponsoring the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, which rolls back Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform regulations on regional and community banks.

President Trump signed the measure into law last week after it passed Congress with support from Republicans and moderate Democrats.

The group is running digital ads thanking eight other senators, including three Democrats, for their roles in passing the bill.

“Congress achieved a significant milestone in lifting some of the toughest restrictions Dodd-Frank placed on small banks and their consumers,” Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips said in a statement. “This was a bipartisan effort made possible by lawmakers like Heidi Heitkamp who put politics aside to work together.”

Heitkamp is one of 10 Senate Democrats running for re-election this year in states that voted for Trump in 2016. She’s one of five senators — all Trump-state Democrats — whose race is considered a “toss up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Asked for comment on the AFP ad, Heitkamp's spokeswoman Julia Krieger said, "Heidi got results for rural North Dakota families and businesses who depend on relationship lending because she is and has always been focused on putting partisan politics aside to deliver for North Dakotans — and that's where her focus will remain."

The supportive ad marks a turnaround for AFP, which has targeted Heitkamp in the past. In March, AFP North Dakota launched a $450,000 television and digital ad campaign in her home state attacking her for her vote against tax reform legislation. But Phillips said AFP hopes to find “common ground” with Heitkamp in the future.

“While we don’t agree with Sen. Heitkamp on everything, particularly her vote against tax relief, we commend her for taking a stand against the leaders of her party to do the right thing,” Phillips said. “We hope to find common ground and work with Sen. Heitkamp on other issues moving forward including making tax relief permanent.”

Earlier this week, AFP joined other groups in a letter to Trump, Vice President Pence and Congressional leaders, thanking them and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana — another vulnerable Democrat — for their work on "Right to Try" legislation, giving terminally ill patients access experimental drugs.

“AFP is committed to working with lawmakers — regardless of party — to advance common sense reforms that help people improve their lives,” Phillips said. “At the same time, we will continue to hold members who voted against this crucial reform accountable.”

