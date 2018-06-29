Filmmaker Ken Burns

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has a new idea to help Americans cope with these divisive times as we celebrate the nation's 242nd anniversary: a visual history lesson to remind everyone that "we've been there before."

His new website is named after the nation's motto, E Pluribus Unum—Out of many One. The emphasis is on the 'one' thing that unites us: our shared history.

"It is critically important to connect our history to today and identify those archetypal American themes that speak to what we are experiencing today—hard times, immigration, the U.S. Constitution, the idea of leadership, race, the environment," Burns said in an interview.

"All repeat American themes that help us merge the past with the present and understand that we're not alone in this time," he said. "Earlier periods dealt with disarray and division and we worked them out. They provide templates for delivering us from particularly painful moments now."

The website allows users to navigate based on time period or theme to watch clips of Burns' more than two dozen documentaries on themes ranging from the Civil War and Vietnam to baseball, jazz and the Brooklyn Bridge. The films strive for historical accuracy and avoid a political slant, letting viewers draw their own conclusions from the facts.

The clips are combined with contemporary voices discussing the themes. For example, noted historian David McCullough discusses the Statue of Liberty's role in history, and conservative radio commentator Glenn Beck talks about the early days of radio and its power to unite and divide the country. The goal is to be impartial. "We're totally ecumenical," said Burns.

"We aren’t smarter now. We know more facts but human nature doesn’t change," he said. "That's why the past is always our greatest teacher."

"Why 'Unum?' he asks. "Because we have too much Pluribus and not enough Unum today. Unum knows no political party, class, race, sex, sexual orientation."

"One of our intentions is to look for ways to try to promote civil discourse and civics education ... People trust us not to put our thumb on the scale. We are not trying to convert anybody to anything except wholehearted subscription to the Constitution of the United States and the promise of who we are."

"There is nothing new under the sun. All the Pollyannaish or sky-is-falling viewpoints are not going to happen. It's a complicated mix that we have seen before. So can't we have intimate conversation with documentaries that don't proselytize? You can negotiate what is happening now better if you know what had happened before."

"As Mark Twain is reputed to have said, 'History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes.'"

