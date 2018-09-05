During the course of producing our documentary for PBS, Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery, we had the opportunity to travel the entire length of the Lewis and Clark trail several times –– from St. Louis to Astoria, Oregon –– always seeking places to film that might look as they did when the expedition made its historic trip more than 200 years ago, searching for the fabled water route to the Pacific.

Unfortunately, few such places now exist. Because of dams, much of the Missouri River and Columbia River is now more lake than river. And two centuries of ceaseless change, as the nation followed the explorers across the continent, have meant that much of what they beheld with such wonder –– vast landscapes teeming with wildlife –– has been domesticated and altered forever.

But we did find one substantial section of the trail that Lewis and Clark would immediately recognize. In north-central Montana, along a nearly 150-mile stretch of the Missouri River, modern explorers can see essentially the same things they saw. Here, the river flows free, as it cuts through what Lewis famously called “scenes of visionary enchantment.”

Lining the shores are eerie white sandstone formations that startled the Corps of Discovery, who struggled to describe this unique landscape. One sergeant wrote that they seemed like the ruins of ancient cities; Lewis compared them to “lofty freestone buildings having their parapets well stocked with statuary.” In other places, red intrusions of what are now called lava dikes (molten magma that seeped through fissures in the sandstone and then hardened) march down the hillsides in perfectly straight lines. A sergeant from New Hampshire noted that in some places they meet at right angles, reminding him of the stonewalls back home.

"Here it is, too,” an amazed Lewis wrote, “that nature presents to the view of the traveler vast ranges of walls of tolerable workmanship, so perfect indeed are those walls that I should have thought that nature had attempted here to rival the human art of masonry had I not recollected that she had first began her work."

The men encountered bison and pronghorn antelope, mule deer and bighorn sheep; and they feasted on what they considered a great delicacy: roasted beaver tails.

“As we passed on,” Lewis wrote on May 31, 1805, “it seemed as if those scenes of visionary enchantment would never have an end.” Today, you can camp, as we did, at the same spot where he wrote those words, and as you look around, you can connect with the first American citizens to see those awe-inspiring scenes and feel grateful that they haven’t ended.

But be grateful, too, for what had to happen to save this special place. It was not by accident. Fifty years ago, the ever-evolving national park idea –– that a nation’s most majestic and sacred places should be preserved for all time and for everyone –– broadened again. In 1968, Congress passed and President Lyndon Johnson signed the National Trails System Act and the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Previously, the national park idea had been applied to natural wonders like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, and then to historic sites like Gettysburg and Independence Hall. The two landmark pieces of legislation of 1968 meant that America would also start protecting long, linear parts of our landscape “for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.”

Robert Weiss photographs his brother-in-law, Matthew Ferri, and his wife, Andrea just before sunrise from their campsite on the Appalachian Trail in Beans Purchase, N.H., Sept. 17, 2017.

ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP

The trails system now has a presence in all 50 states. They include the famed Appalachian Trail that stretches 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine, and the even more daunting 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail that runs from Mexico to Canada. The Ice Age Trail winds through the woodlands (and sometimes through the streets of small towns) of Wisconsin; the Florida Trail goes from Big Cyprus National Preserve in South Florida to the Gulf Islands National Seashore in the Panhandle. Some trails allow biking and horseback riding; some are restricted to foot traffic only. Some are thousands of miles long; a few are only a mile or less.

Some trails were designated not just to give Americans the chance to enjoy the out of doors and the magnificently varied beauty of our land, but also to help them understand how the nation’s movement across the continent shaped our history and our character. Along most national historic trails, you can travel by car, with certain sites designated for stopping and stretching your legs while you learn about the people who traveled that way long before you.

You can trace the path Spanish explorers took from what is now Mexico into Texas in the late 1600s on the El Camino Real de los Tejas. On the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail you can follow the route taken by the Cherokees in the 1830s, when they were forcibly removed from their homelands in the Southeast and made to march a thousand sorrowful miles to what is now Oklahoma. You can travel trails across the West that took pioneers to Oregon, Mormons to Utah, and Forty-Niners to the gold fields of California in the 1840s; and you can visit old way stations of the Pony Express in the 1850s. If you’re interested in more contemporary American history, the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail commemorates the 54-mile march of non-violent civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., which helped galvanize the nation to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act was enacted to preserve rivers (or portions of rivers) with outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values in a free-flowing condition –– simultaneously improving their water quality and making it possible for modern Americans to experience the joy of floating and fishing what Thomas Jefferson called “the great arteries of this country.”

Fifty years after the act’s passage, 12,734 miles of 208 rivers in 40 states have benefited from it –– an impressive number, though only 0.25% of the nation’s river miles. They include 23.5 miles of the Lamprey in our home state of New Hampshire; 180 miles of the Delaware in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey; 61.4 miles of the Sipsey Fork of the Black Warrior in Alabama; 240 miles of the Rio Grande in Texas; 122 miles of the Merced in California; 27.4 miles of the Snoqualmie in Washington; 66.4 miles of the Pere Marquette in Michigan; and 92.5 miles of the Allagash in Maine. You could spend the year circling the Lower 48 and visiting those rivers –– or simply enjoy, as we do, saying the names of American rivers aloud and loving the sheer poetry of it.

The rivers and trails are administered by a variety jurisdictions: state and local governments, the National Park Service, Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management; and many of them have volunteer associations and local friends groups passionately devoted to their protection as well as their promotion. It’s their dedication, building on the foresight of those who first set out to encourage Congress to take action, that keeps those rivers wild and scenic, those trails maintained –– and all of it accessible to the American people.

This is the Missouri River in the White Cliffs backcountry that was described by Lewis and Clark which is now now a wild and scenic river area.

AP

Which brings us back to the White Cliffs of the Missouri, our favorite stretch of a favorite river, along the trail of our favorite expedition. In the 1960s, a dam had been proposed that would have entombed much of it under a reservoir. Thanks to the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, that plan was stopped. Because of the National Trails System Act (and its subsequent expansion), it is also now part of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, which oversees protected historic sites and interpretive centers in 11 states. And in 2001, thanks to another law –– the Antiquities Act of 1906 (which President Theodore Roosevelt passed and then invoked to save the Grand Canyon) –– President Bill Clinton was able to provide extra protection to this confluence of natural beauty and historical importance with the stroke of his pen, when he designated it the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. A vibrant friends group exists there now, recruiting volunteers to help restore cottonwoods on the riverbanks and organizing opposition to attempts to weaken the monument’s status.

Ken Burns, left Dayton Duncan.

CRAIG MELLISH/FLORENTINE FILMS

Meanwhile, since the national monument abuts the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, bighorn sheep and elk have returned to the area, and the populations of mule deer and pronghorn antelope have rebounded. Nearby, the American Prairie Reserve, a Montana-based non-profit organization, has purchased nearly 100,000 acres from willing sellers and leased 300,000 more acres of state and federal lands to conserve and restore critical wildlife habitat. The APR has reintroduced bison on some of its land, and the herd now numbers nearly 900 –– a far cry from the millions that once covered that section of the Plains, to be sure, but a start back in the right direction.

To us, the White Cliffs area of the Upper Missouri represents a rare combination of historical significance and scenic splendor. In our imaginations, we sometimes think of bringing Lewis and Clark back along their historic trail, up that big river and over the mountains to the Pacific. Much of what they’d see, Lewis would note, demonstrates the ease with which mankind can thoughtlessly destroy nature’s handiwork. But the White Cliffs, at least, represents another rare combination: when citizen activism and wise government join forces and demonstrate what Americans are capable of achieving, once they accept the responsibility we all share to make sure that scenes of visionary enchantment never have an end.

Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns are the creators of the PBS documentaries, Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery and The National Parks: America’s Best Idea. Their film Country Music will air on PBS in 2019.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com