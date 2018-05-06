Kelly Sadler, the White House communications aide who was accused of mocking Sen. John McCain and his battle against brain cancer, no longer works at the White House, according to CNN and Fox News.

"It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," Sadler reportedly said last month about McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel at a meeting of White House communications staffers.

The comments ignited a firestorm of criticism and calls for Sadler's firing. But she remained on staff for about a month. CNN first reported Sadler's departure, followed by Fox. Both cited anonymous sources. It's unclear if Sadler resigned or was terminated.

Sadler's comments came in the aftermath of McCain urging fellow senators to reject Haspel's nomination because he thought she did not adequately answer for her role in the CIA's torture program after the 9/11 attacks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Haspel was later confirmed to head the CIA.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the six-term Arizona Republican senator, used her platform as a host of ABC's The View to defend her father.

More: 'This is not an administration that is capable of apologizing,' Meghan McCain says

More: Meghan McCain wonders how White House staffer who mocked her dad can 'still have a job'

More: 'He's dying anyway': White House official mocked Sen. John McCain, reports say

She said she didn't understand how the White House could be an environment where someone could make a comment like that and "can come to work the next day and still have a job."

On Thursday, Meghan McCain said she and her family have been targets of "extremely personal attacks" since the beginning of Trump's run for office. Back in 2015, then-candidate Trump infamously mocked John McCain just a couple months into his campaign, saying he preferred people who "weren't captured." McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for five years.

Meghan McCain told viewers she had yet to receive an apology.

"I was promised an apology by Kelly Sadler, publicly, to my family," McCain said. "I did not receive that."

In the aftermath of Sadler's comments, the White House declined to condemn her remarks.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com