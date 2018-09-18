Kavanaugh and his accuser will testify. But first: The 'uncontrollable male passion'

A Senate showdown Monday would pit testimonies of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a suburban D.C. party when the two were teenagers. Kavanaugh denies the sexual harassment claim, which has produced a fallout that will delay a vote for the Supreme Court nominee. Sound familiar? Ask Anita Hill, another professor who says senators "failed" her in confirming now-Justice Clarence Thomas, whom she accused of sexual harassment 27 years ago. Here are the key Republicans who could upend Kavanaugh's bid today.



In the meantime, can we talk about Mark Judge? According to Ford, he's Kavanaugh's old classmate who allegedly laughed and watched as Kavanaugh held a girl down and tried to remove her clothes at the party. And he's got some gross thoughts about women. Judge, a columnist, has extolled "the wonderful beauty, of uncontrollable male passion," and quoted playwright Noel Coward on his high school yearbook page: "Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs."

Her husband ran CBS. He was fired. Now Julie Chen says a goodbye, too

Julie Chen, longtime co-host of CBS' "The Talk," skipped the show the day after her husband, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, was fired amid sexual harassment allegations and a corporate battle. Now she won't return. Chen, 48, announced via a video Tuesday on the CBS daytime show that she needs "to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son." Chen smiled broadly during the video, choking up only once slightly. She also co-hosts CBS' "Big Brother."

A 'senseless loss' on an Iowa golf course

A deserted golf bag Monday on an Iowa course led to police finding the body, "some distance away," of Celia Barquin Arozamena, a 22-year-old former Iowa State University student-athlete. She had been assaulted, police said, with "several" wounds to her torso. Police charged Collin Daniel Richards for the murder, a man believed to be homeless who potentially committed "a random act of violence," one county attorney said. The university's community mourned the loss of Arozamena, the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. President Wendy Wintersteen called it "a terrible, tragic, senseless loss."

Finally, an air flight boarding process that won’t stress you out

Tired of the struggle that is the airline boarding process? United has got it figured out. The airline is tweaking the way it calls passengers to board its planes. Gone are the five boarding lines used in the previous process. In is a new two-lane, color-coded process that will handle a staggered boarding call. The lanes will be numbered “1” and “2.” Beyond that, lane 1 is the “blue” lane while lane 2 is “green.” With that, United joins American and Delta in making changes to the boarding call since early 2017. Southwest, of course, has its own type of system since it has no assigned seats (may the odds be ever in your favor!). The airline and its quirky ways – two free checked bags and the occasional flight attendant-turned-comedian – still manage to regularly confound travelers.

This graphic provided by United attempts to explain its new boarding process.

United Airlines

Coastal towns are used to powerful storms, but residents say Florence was something else

Hurricane Florence has been blamed for at least 32 deaths since it rolled up on the coast of North Carolina last week. The high winds and surge from the initial impact of the storm, plus the rain, have paralyzed cities including Wilmington. More than 300,000 utility customers across the state remained without power, more than a dozen North Carolina rivers are likely to crest in major flood stage this week, and damage is widespread. In Morehead City, almost 100 miles northwest of Wilmington, the owners of Seaport Antiques returned from a trip to Europe to discover the store they've owned for 32 years in shambles. Relief groups, which pre-staged on the ground in North and South Carolina, say they are ready to help.

This compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY NETWORK was brought to you by Mabinty Quarshie and Josh Hafner.

