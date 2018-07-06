Another lawyer Trump won't like: Kaepernick's

Attorneys for Colin Kaepernick will likely try to subpoena President Trump as part of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s collusion case against the NFL, USA TODAY confirmed Thursday. Kaepernick’s lawyers have already made attempts to coordinate depositions with Trump, Vice President Pence and other administration officials, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, alleging the owners conspired to keep him out of the league over his kneeling protest against racial inequality during the national anthem.

Colin Kaepernick is claiming NFL teams are colluding to keep him from playing in the league after protesting during the anthem.

Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports

Life on Mars? Not quite, but worth geeking out over

Samples taken from an ancient lake bed on Mars have yielded 3-billion-year-old organic matter, complex organic molecules that look strikingly similar to the goopy fossilized "building blocks" of oil and gas on Earth. "The question of whether life might have originated or existed on Mars is a lot more opportune now that we know that organic molecules were present on its surface at that time," one scientist said. This "breathtaking" Red Planet discovery was made possible by the $2.5 billion Mars Curiosity rover.

A price bump for Starbucks coffee

Starbucks raised the price of brewed coffee this week at most company-owned stores in the U.S. by 10 to 20 cents. The bump, which differs market to market, started Tuesday. That means a 12-ounce drink is now $1.95 to $2.15. But that doesn't affect the chain's fancier beverages like Frappuccinos and lattes, Starbucks said, and has nothing to do with last week's company-wide racial bias training. And it'll take more than a couple of dimes to shake regulars, per one analyst. "Twenty cents or 10 cents, some won't even notice," said John Zolidis of Quo Vadis Capital.

One spotted the alleged shooter. Another hid in a closet. Both are now barred

Two coaches who served as security monitors at the Florida high school where the Parkland shooting occurred have been barred from the campus. Andrew Medina, a baseball coach, told police he watched alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz head to the building where 17 people were later killed, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported last week. He radioed another coach, David Taylor, telling him to "keep your eyes open." When Taylor heard gunfire, he hid in a closet. The school's district told USA TODAY both would work "away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School until further notice" following news reports. Meanwhile, parents of some victims expressed outrage at the former officer who didn't enter the school during the attack but claimed he did all that he could.

Paul Ryan: No Spygate, no collusion

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that there's "no evidence of collusion" between President Trump and the Russians in the 2016 election. His comments come a day after Ryan said Trump shouldn't pardon himself and rebuffed Trump's "Spygate" claims that the FBI used a confidential informant to spy on the campaign. The Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been operating in a much more bipartisan way, is still conducting its investigation of Russian meddling. Special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a separate criminal investigation on behalf of the Department of Justice that has resulted in numerous indictments and guilty pleas, but just one person serving prison time so far.

A reminder to reach out

Suicide is often only in the news when celebrities kill themselves, said a doctor after Kate Spade's death. Suicide rates have risen nearly 30% since 1999, but mental health stigma is preventing it from getting the right attention, experts say. The right attention includes responsible media coverage, emphasizing not sensational details but rather the fact that mental illness is treatable and suicide is often preventable, a media ethicist said. The pain will not always feel this bad. If you know someone going through a rough time, check in with them directly, especially if they're exhibiting warning signs. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat online any time of day or night.





