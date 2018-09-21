WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden regrets how Anita Hill was treated 27 years ago and hopes the same thing doesn't happen to Christine Blasey Ford.

“What should happen is the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be, you know, abused again by the system," Biden told NBC's "Today" show in an interview broadcast Friday.

Biden spoke as Ford and her attorney negotiate possible testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party when they were teenagers.

Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 when Hill gave testimony alleging sexual harassment by then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Biden also took heat for what critics called a badgering of Hill by Senate inquisitors, particularly Republicans.

"What happened was she got victimized again during the process," Biden told NBC.

As for the criticism, Biden said Senate rules prevented him from reining in questions by other committee members.

Senators have a right to ask "tough questions" of any witness, but should avoid "character assassination."

Biden, who is contemplating a presidential campaign in 2020, said he understands the difficulties that accusers of sexual assault face in going public, both then and now.

"I think I got it in '91," Biden said. "People have their own opinion."



