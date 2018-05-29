Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016. 01 / 33 Sporting the airline's recently updated livery, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016. 01 / 33

Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the USA’s top U.S. carriers, according to J.D. Power. If it seems like you’ve heard that before, it’s because you have.

Alaska Airlines was finished atop the annual J.D. Power customer service satisfaction survey of "traditional" North American carriers for the 11th consecutive year. Southwest was named best among low-cost airlines, finishing No. 1 for the second year in a year since unseating JetBlue in 2016. (Scroll down for a full list of the airline ratings)

Southwest actually earned the top overall mark with 818 points on the 1,000-point scale in J.D. Power's survey of individual airline ratings for 2018. That gave Southwest the top score both in J.D. Power’s "Low-Cost Carrier" category and among all carriers surveyed.

Southwest’s score jumped 11 points from 2017 and 29 from 2016, when it finished behind JetBlue by just one point. J.D. Power noted Southwest fared “well in all seven factors, driven in large part by investments made in fleet improvements”

JetBlue had the second-highest score of all 10 airlines surveyed, placing second both overall and in the low-cost category with a score of 812. That marked a nine-point year-over-year improvement.

ARCHIVES (2014): Debut of Southwest's international flying goes smoothly (story continues below)

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014. 01 / 35 Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014. 01 / 35

Frontier Airlines finished last out of the five "low-cost" carriers in the survey with a score of 693, though that marked a 30-point jump from the prior year.

Alaska Airlines garnered the highest score (775) in the category for "Traditional Carriers," giving it J.D. Power's top score in the category for the 11th year in a row.

Alaska Air bested second-place finisher Delta Air Lines by eight points in the traditional category. United finished last out of the five such carriers surveyed by J.D. Power with a score of 708. Air Canada, last year’s last-place finisher in the traditional category, climbed to third out of the five after its score improved by 25 points to 734.

One notable airline not included in the ratings: Spirit Airlines, which J.D. Power said did have a broad enough U.S. footprint to be included in the ratings. St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands became Spirit's 65th overall destination earlier this month. Allegiant, which was new to the rankings this year, will serve 118 destinations once its Nashville service begins next month.

J.D. Power's satisfaction scores are drawn from airlines' performances in seven categories (in order of importance to the survey), cost and fees, in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in, and reservations.

The full methodology for the survey can be found at J.D. Power's website, though the group says the results are based on responses from a combination of 11,508 business and leisure passengers who flew on a major North American airline between March 2017 and March 2018. The study was fielded between April 2017 and March 2018.

TODAY IN THE SKY: JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of NBA's Boston Celtics (rankings continue below)

JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of NBA's Boston Celtics JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018. 01 / 04 JetBlue unveiled an Airbus A320 painted in the colors of the Boston Celtics NBA team on May 7, 2018. 01 / 04

J.D. Power 2018 North America Airline Satisfaction Study

Traditional carriers

1. Alaska Airlines (775 points on a 1,000-point scale)

2. Delta Air Lines (767 points)

Segment average (741 points)

3. Air Canada (734 points)

4. American Airlines (729 points)

5. United Airlines (708 points)

Low-cost carriers

1. Southwest Airlines (818 points on a 1,000-point scale)

2. JetBlue (812 points)

Segment average (799 points)

3. WestJet (747 points)

4. Allegiant (725 points)

5. Frontier Airlines (693 points)

36 COOL AVIATION PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at Vancouver International

April's #avgeek photo gallery An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018. 01 / 36 An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018. 01 / 36

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com