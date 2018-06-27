An artist's conception of the James Webb Space Telescope as it will appear once in orbit around the sun.

The James Webb Space Telescope will not launch until March 2021 at the earliest, a delay of about two and a half years, NASA announced Wednesday.

The mission's total cost also increased to nearly $10 billion, up from an $8.7 billion estimate in 2016, according to an independent review board hired by NASA. The agency originally planned to launch the telescope in October.

"Technical issues, including human errors, have greatly impacted the development schedule," NASA said in a statement. The independent review board also noted that "excessive optimism" in the mission's testing schedule and "system complexity" have occurred, leading to the delays and cost overruns.

Just last month, NASA said fasteners came off the telescope during a vibration test conducted by its primary contractor, Northrop Grumman.

The review board issued 32 recommendations, and NASA intends to implement all of them.

“Webb should continue based on its extraordinary scientific potential and critical role in maintaining U.S. leadership in astronomy and astrophysics,” said Tom Young, the chair of the review board. “Ensuring every element of Webb functions properly before it gets to space is critical to its success.”

The size of a tennis court and three stories high, the Webb Telescope will be the largest telescope ever sent into space. It's also 100 times more powerful than the famed Hubble Space Telescope, which is now 28 years old.

"Webb is vital to the next generation of research beyond NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope," said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. "It’s going to do amazing things – things we’ve never been able to do before – as we peer into other galaxies and see light from the very dawn of time,” he said.

In a tweet, NASA said that "Webb is worth the wait."

The machine's namesake, James Webb, was NASA's second administrator. The telescope was built by NASA with support from the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

Engineers and technicians assemble the James Webb Space Telescope on Nov. 2, 2016 at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. It is scheduled to be launched in October 2018.

