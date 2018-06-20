Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina standing in a cornfield is given direction from a helicopter.

ON THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER, NEAR MCALLEN, Texas — Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina was barely 30 minutes into his morning shift when his Motorola car radio crackled: A group of 14 immigrants had been spotted nearby entering the U.S. without permission.

It would be the first of more than 50 immigrants crossing here without authorization Medina would intercept during a routine shift on Tuesday. Many of those were parents with small children, who were later separated as a result of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

"Just a normal day," Medina said as he drove his muddied Border Patrol SUV down winding dirt roads along the Rio Grande.

The debate over whether the U.S. should separate families that cross into the nation without permission has roiled the country. Advocates and some lawmakers have angrily denounced the practice, while some White House officials said the practice is necessary to ensure the rule of law.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order designed to end the practice of separating families. But questions remain on how the more than 2,300 children separated since May will reunite with their parents.

Wedged in the middle of the debate are agents with Customs and Border Protection, or Border Patrol, who are tasked with picking up the immigrants near the border and often the first ones to notify them they'll soon be separated from their children.

Nowhere is this more pronounced than the Rio Grande Valley Sector, headquartered in McAllen, Texas — the busiest Border Patrol sector in the nation for apprehending undocumented immigrants. So far this fiscal year, through May, agents here have intercepted 36,745 families crossing without authorization. The second busiest sector was Yuma, Ariz., with 8,775 apprehensions.

On Tuesday, one of Medina's first intercepts of the day was a group of nine adults and five children, ranging in age from 8 months to 12 years old. The immigrants came from Honduras and Guatemala and had recently crossed the Rio Grande. They sat quietly in the shade of a concrete overpass, seeming almost relieved to surrender to the Border Patrol units. Their clothes were dirty from the 1,400-mile journey they had made from their countries. Some had been on the road for several months.

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to a safer place to be transported after intercepting them near McAllen.

The Border Patrol agents asked the immigrants where they were from, jotted down their names and asked if they needed water. Since they had entered the U.S. without authorization, the adults would later be charged with a federal misdemeanor and separated from their children while their cases were processed. (Trump's executive order hadn't yet been signed.) Most were hearing this for the first time.

"It's not right to separate the families," said Yolanda Ramos, 27, of Honduras, as she cradled her 8-month-old daughter, Angie, in one arm. "We are coming here to have a better future. They can't separate us. It's very sad."

They were told to put all personal belongings in plastic bags stamped "Homeland Security" and had their shoelaces and belts removed, to avoid later harming themselves. Then they were patted down, boarded onto large buses and driven to a processing center.

Just before noon, Medina's radio echoed with an urgent call: "We got a runner!" Most immigrants in this sector quietly surrender to Border Patrol units, opting to place their fate in the U.S. asylum system. Others – often smugglers or scared immigrants – try to flee from the armed guards.

At a cornfield near Granjeno, Texas, Medina abruptly parked his car and ran into the muddy rows of corn stalks after the suspect, as a Marine helicopter circled overhead and radioed the suspect's location. After a short chase, he was detained and taken into custody. The "runner" was part of a group of 13 immigrants who had crossed the nearby Rio Grande: Seven were taken into custody; the other six were still on the run.

"It's a game of hide-and-seek," Medina said as he drove through winding, muddy trails near the river. "The person hiding always has the advantage. They're always watching us."

As he drove around a bend, he suddenly came onto a group of 32 immigrants tromping along the muddy road. The foreigners, some clutching infants and small children, stopped and sheepishly waited for instructions. When Medina brought out a case of bottled water, they all rushed in to grab one.

Among them was Humberto Umul, 35, who had made the 1,300-mile trek from Chimaltenango, Guatemala to the U.S.-Mexico border with his son, Juan Carlos, 16. Umul said the recent eruption of Volcán de Fuego in Guatemala had left his hometown in ruins. He had come to the U.S. to find a better future for his son, he said.

Like many of the migrants that day, he was not aware that families were being separated at the border. "We’re poor, that’s why we decided to come," Umul said.

He nodded to the Border Guard agents. "Thank God they welcomed us nice," he said. "We pray that God continues to help us."

Umul and the others were loaded into SUVS in small groups and ferried to a processing center to decide their fate.

